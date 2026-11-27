There’s an undeniable comfort in rewatching a favourite film. Admittedly, knowing a movie’s dialogue on a blow-by-blow basis might not make for the most scintillating viewing experience – but it is certainly relaxing, and what’s so wrong with that, after all?

That’s without even mentioning the music. Sometimes, a soundtrack alone can be ample justification for a rewatch. And, if you don’t have the spare time for a full sit-down viewing, buying a film’s soundtrack can give you a glimpse into the cinematic universe you so adore without the lengthy commitment.

This Black Friday, there has been no shortage of deals on vinyl records. In fact, there are so many bargains that we have compiled a hand-picked selection of the 18 records we think are most worthy of your hard-earned cash.

As luck would have it, a number of soundtracks are also on sale on vinyl. As a hi-fi and AV publication, both movies and vinyl records play an important role in our testing process, so we have picked out some of the best deals for soundtracks on wax to make your hunt a little bit easier.

What comes to mind when you think of Batman? The stygian streets of Gotham City? Unresolved childhood trauma? For us, it’s this excellent soundtrack by Prince, which soundtracked Tim Burton's 1989 classic, Batman. On this record, the lyrics to each song are associated with a different character from the film and are, of course, delivered with all the flair and drama typical of Prince.

The release of the Barbie movie was a major zeitgeist moment back in 2023. Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written with Noah Baumbach, the film was a clever, comedic exposé of patriarchal society and corporate culture. As you would hope for such an occasion, this box-office hit got the soundtrack to match, and this record is packed with pop bangers from Dua Lipa, Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, as well as Ryan Gosling’s memorable contribution, I’m Just Ken.

If an irresistible eighties throwback is what you’re after, then the soundtrack from Back to the Future is probably your best choice from this selection. Originally released in 1985, this soundtrack starts strong with Huey Lewis and the News’s The Power of Love.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Composed by Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: The Soundtrack fuses Broadway show tunes with more contemporary pop. This reimagining of The Wizard of Oz follows the unlikely friendship of Elphaba and Galinda, with a soundtrack that swings from tender ballads to powerful, upbeat anthems.

Some films are easier to love than others, and to dislike Toy Story is no mean feat. This collector’s edition soundtrack, which comes on zoetrope vinyl, features songs from across the Toy Story films and, of course, includes Randy Newman and Lyle Lovett’s classic duet, You’ve Got a Friend in Me.

Last, but certainly not least, we have one for the ABBA fans. When Mamma Mia! was released in 2008, it brought ABBA’s music – which, in truth, had never really left the limelight – even further towards the centre of attention. Although this soundtrack mainly consists of covers of the original songs, it was made with help from Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, members of the band.

MORE

Stay up to date with the best Black Friday hi-fi and headphone deals, handpicked by our experts

Want to grow your record collection? I have selected these 15 albums in the Black Friday vinyl sale

Tired of rising streaming costs? These Black Friday CD deals could boost your physical media collection on a budget