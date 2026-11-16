Quad has given its 3 Series components a bit of a makeover. Gone is the grey finish with orange accents that Quad first used in 1967, and in comes a black and green styling that’s not a million miles away from McIntosh’s designs.

The grey and orange palette had been retired for decades when Quad brought it back for the 2024 reimagining of the classic 33 preamplifier and 303 power amplifier. Then, last year, Quad went one better and added the Quad 3 – an all-new integrated amp inspired by the brand’s classic designs – and 3CDT CD transport.

Now, to celebrate its 90th birthday, Quad has reimagined all four components with a natty black satin finish and radioactive green illumination. But the Quad 90 Collection is no limited edition run – rather, it’s a new look for existing components, which will go on sale in late November alongside the grey and orange models as long as production lasts. Both versions cost the same.

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As with the orange versions, you can dim or turn off the green illuminations altogether should you find them too distracting.

So what does the range include?

The Quad 33 preamplifier is a reimagining of the classic 1967 original of the same name. The styling and ergonomics are the same, but the electronics inside are all new, including an analogue signal path supported by microprocessor-controlled operation. It costs £1199 / $1599 / AU$2799.

The 303 power amplifier has the same ‘triples’ output stage of the original, but adds a Class AB output stage, delivering 50W per channel into 8 ohms and 70W into 4 ohms. The power supply foundation is supplied by a 200VA toroidal transformer, and it has balanced XLR and single-ended RCA inputs. It too costs £1199 / $1599 / AU$2799.

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Then we have the Quad 3 integrated amp, which we gave four stars in our review. Inspired by Quad’s 22 preamplifier of yesteryear, it boasts a Class AB amplifier section that delivers 65W per channel into 8 ohms, and supports digital sources courtesy of a ES9038Q2M-based DAC along with USB, optical and coaxial inputs, HDMI ARC and Bluetooth connectivity. But it also plays nice with vinyl thanks to the line-level inputs and MM phono stage. It costs £1249 / $1895 / AU$2999.

Finally, the Quad 3CDT CD transport. This partners with the Quad 3, and is designed to “extract the maximum information from compact disc collections”. Accurate disc retrieval and delivering a clean, stable digital signal are its focus. It costs £599 / $895 / AU$1399.

We are also promised, coming soon, a new network streamer to complement the 33/303 system and styled after the classic FM3 radio tuner. It will come in both the grey/orange and black/green finishes. Eyes set on January 2027…

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Read our Quad 3 review

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