Italian audio company Volumio has a new streamer transport. The Rivo Ultra sits above the Rivo Plus, and is the first in the new Ultra series which promises to set “a new bar for audio software and hardware”.

The Rivo Ultra was first announced at High End Vienna over the summer. It is available to pre-order now and will ship from 30th November.

Like the Rivo Plus, the Ultra lacks a built-in DAC, so you’ll have to connect it to an external one. Volumio says the Ultra improves on the Plus’s USB DAC output with TXCO clock and adds a “vast selection” of femto-clocked digital outputs. It also has a 12-inch ultra-wide touchscreen and a new internal dual linear power supply, plus a storage expansion slot for SSD for hosting of up to 16 TB of digital audio.

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The Ultra has a “highly optimised and customised” version of Volumio OS, the Italian firm’s proprietary operating system. Because Volumio makes both the hardware and software, the latter can be custom-made to work perfectly with the former. And it comes with every Volumio Premium feature built in (such as Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connect, multi-room and hi-res audio) with no Volumio subscription required.

It's also Roon Ready and supports AirPlay and internet radio.

A big selling point of the Ultra is the femto clocks. The RMS phase noise of 54fs (femtoseconds, which measure one quadrillionth of a second) should mean “extremely low levels” of noise and jitter.

Volumio is also keen to stress its internal dual linear power supply, which is built around a large custom toroidal transformer. There are two linear regulation stages: one powers the CPU and peripherals, while the other is put to work on the audio transport stage with clocks and seven digital outputs. By keeping the two separate, changes in the processor’s load don’t interfere with the audio circuitry and mar the sound.

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Volumio says this guarantees an “ultra-low noise floor and the most timing-accurate signal possible”.

This array of seven digital outputs is the most of any Rivo streamer. You get USB, I2S over HDMI, AES/EBU, S/PDIF coaxial on both RCA and BNC, and two S/PDIF optical. The USB supports up to PCM 1536kHz/32-bit and DSD1024, while the I2S/DSD over HDMI supports up to PCM 768kHz/32-bit and DSD1024, with adjustable pinout routing to match the connected DAC.

You can control it using the knob and 12-inch touchscreen, or opt for the remote control or Volumio app for iOS/Android.

Like all Volumio devices, the Rivo Ultra is designed and handmade in Florence, Italy. It comes in full aluminium or aluminium with a stitched black leather top, and costs £3499 / $4999 (around AU$6900). That means it is priced above the five-star Lumin U2 Mini – tough competition.

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