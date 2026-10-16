After a music streamer? This terrific high-end Cyrus model just won its third What Hi-Fi? Award

After one of the best music streamers money can buy?

The Cyrus 40 ST isn't exactly cheap, but it does boast five stars and multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards. It's a strong all-rounder that can shine in a wide range of systems.

And that price just got a bit more palatable. The Cyrus 40 ST is available for £2649 at Richer Sounds, a £346 discount from the price at which we reviewed it.

So what is it about the Cyrus 40 ST that makes it stand out from its rivals? The all-important sound quality, of course.

"Dynamically, it is impressively expressive, rendering low-level shifts in intensity elegantly, and delivering large-scale orchestral crescendos with real conviction," our Cyrus 40 ST review reads.

"As we listen to Beethoven’s 9th Symphony it is hard not to be impressed by the Cyrus’s performance. It sounds big and brawny when required but still has a lightness of touch when the music demands it."

The 40 ST simply has a level of clarity and precision that we haven’t heard bettered anywhere near this price, while also sounding natural and engaging across all types of music.

While Cyrus's iconic half-width chassis design remains, the 40 ST sports a sleek, modern look with a new aluminium casework.

The 40 ST uses the BluOS streaming engine, which comes with ample streaming features, including support for AirPlay, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect, internet radio, and numerous other services. Bear in mind, though, that there's no Bluetooth or Chromecast, and hi-res file support is restricted to 24-bit/192kHz PCM and MQA.

There's also an upgrade option in the form of a 40 PSU outboard power supply, which brings gains in scale, power and authority. That unit will set you back a pricey £2495, though.

If you don't mind a few feature gaps, the Cyrus 40 ST has a breadth of talent and an even-handed nature that few others can match. With three Awards under its belt, the 40 ST is on its way to becoming a What Hi-Fi? legend, and it can be yours with £346 off at Richer Sounds.

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