The audio performance from smartphones and wireless headphones has come a long way over the years.

Still, if you’re used to a proper set-up and a decent set of cabled over-ears at home, switching to a phone and a pair of wireless headphones can be a jarring experience; there is, audibly, a big performance gap between the two.

That’s why, for years, one piece of hardware – the Chord Mojo 2 DAC – has been my constant office desk and travel companion. And it’s not only me who recommends it.

As small as a pack of cards, the unit has won back to back What Hi-Fi? Awards since it launched – and that includes this year, when it once again picked up a Product of the Year Trophy.

If you’re after one, you may have noticed there are currently two Mojo 2s on the market – with very different price tags. The 2024 V1 has been updated with the newer 2025 V2 model.

Given the Mojo 2 V1 costs £299, while the V2 retails for £395, you may, justifiably, think there’s a good reason for the disparity, and on instinct be leaning towards the newer model.

A word of advice: unless you really need USB-C charging and a 4.4 balanced headphone jack, don’t.

Those two features really are the only difference between the two. The core technology, delivering the wonderfully improved audio, remains the same.

So if you don’t need the two quality-of-life upgrades the V2 offers, and are happy to charge via an older micro-USB cable, you can save nearly £100 by opting for the Chord Mojo 2 V1.

I still use the V1 every day and can attest to its stellar performance.

Though the headphones and phone I pair it with have changed over the years, the much-loved piece of hardware remains a staple sight on my office desk, and a faithful travel companion.

Full disclosure, though: I am still mastering its Close Encounters of the Third Kind colour-coded user interface, and I sometimes struggle to find certain settings (don’t judge me, it’s tricky). Work your way through all that, though, and this unit is a great way to elevate any phone, tablet or laptop’s sound.

Just connect it to the source, plug in your cans of choice, and you’ll be treated to a more open, transparent sound that will have your foot tapping in no time.

As we say in our Chord Mojo 2 review:

“These refinements help give the Mojo 2 a more neutral, crisper and livelier character than its predecessor, whose presentation ultimately feels comparatively confined and a little coloured. Music has the vividity of a stained glass window here – bright, intricate and demanding of your attention.”

We don’t heap out praise like that often. With the V1 so heavily discounted, I would urge any music fan looking to elevate their desktop or on-the-go audio setup’s performance to consider it. Just make sure you have a decent pair of over-ears to do it justice. (If you don’t, head on over to our best wired headphones guide and check out our current recommendations.)

If the Mojo 2 V1 is still a wee bit rich for your blood, but you want similar functionality, I suggest the Award-winning AudioQuest DragonFly Copper. It can’t match the Mojo 2’s performance and advanced portfolio of features, but it is smaller and £229, making it a fantastic alternative for buyers on a stricter budget.

MORE:

These are the best DACs we have tested

Our picks of the best smartphones for serious music fans

We rank the best over-ear headphones