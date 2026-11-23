It's that time of year again – put down the tinsel, it's not Christmas yet – but Black Friday has rolled around once more, bringing with it an annual barrage of bargains.

Here at What Hi-Fi?, our wisened experts have seen more than their fair share of such events and know that they are an excellent opportunity to pick up discounts on all sorts of physical media.

Browse the best Black Friday deals on Amazon

If you’re looking to move away from streaming or simply grow your music collection, CDs are easily the most budget-friendly physical format out there. While they don't quite have the hands-on, vintage appeal of vinyl, their solid sound-per-pound value earns them a special spot on our shelves.

As such, we've scoured the early Black Friday deals for the biggest savings on the best CDs. We use some of these albums for testing products here at What Hi-Fi? towers, so beyond being enjoyable listens, many of these tracks can also tell you something useful about your hi-fi system's performance.

**Vinyl heads, don't fret! We will also be covering discounts on records as they pop up**

Starting a collection with the godfather of gloom is a bold move, we admit, but at a discount of almost 40 per cent, it's hard to stay sombre for long. What's more, this posthumous album, Thanks for the Dance, features some of the most pristinely produced tracks in Cohen's entire discography, courtesy of the singer's son, Adam Cohen.

Next up, this five CD collection of Patti Smith's classic albums is a rare gem, featuring Horses, Radio Ethiopia, Easter, Wave and Dream of Life. In combination, these albums contain some of Smith's biggest hits, such as Dancing Barefoot, Because the Night, Gloria: In Excelsis Deo and Redondo Beach.

If punk rock just isn't your thing, this serene collection of compositions by Arvo Pärt could be a better choice. Featuring undulating, calming performances by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, this album is sure to shine a light on your system's dynamic performance.

Queen were never a subtle band, and A Night at the Opera leans fully into their theatrical ambition. True to its title, the album is a lavish, genre-spanning production; nowhere more famously than on its centerpiece, Bohemian Rhapsody. Beyond its over-the-top flair, the record was a technical watershed that defined Queen's signature sound and sent shockwaves through the music industry at the time.

Olivia Rodrigo has earned herself a fairly impressive musical reputation for an ex-Disney star. At just 23 years old, the singer has already performed live alongside music legends such as Stevie Nicks, Robert Smith and David Byrne. Her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, documents the rise and fall of a relationship in agonising, heartfelt detail, and even features a cameo from Smith on the album's tenth track, What's Wrong With Me.

Because classical recordings traditionally use very little 'in the box' processing, they can offer a great test for hi-fi equipment. Put simply: if this type of recording doesn't sound real, something is probably not quite right in your set-up. Mahler's sixth is a highly dramatic symphony in four parts, which should tell you a plenty about your system's capacity for detail and scale.

What classical music can't do is rival the storytelling and lyrical flow of The Notorious B.I.G. Originally released in 1994, Ready to Die is widely regarded as one of the landmark albums of hip-hop, and traces the rapper's rise to fame. With a commanding vocal delivery and sampled, bass-heavy rhythms, it is an excellent test of rhythmic drive.

The second studio album from the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Axis: Bold as Love, sees the virtuoso guitarist branching out as a songwriter, incorporating soul and jazz influences into his psychedelic, blues-rock style. Recorded at London's Olympic Studios, this album makes heavy use of sound effects to create a kaleidoscopic, sometimes disorienting sonic experience.

Seeing as we started with laughing Lennie, we thought we should end with something a touch more upbeat. This collection of Talking Heads' greatest hits is just that, featuring some of the band's most danceable tunes, including Burning Down the House, Girlfriend is Better and Once in a Lifetime.

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Looking for something to listen to? Why not consult our ultimate music tracks to test your hi-fi system