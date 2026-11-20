Can you identify the hi-fi brand from a tiny product detail? Test your skills with this quiz!
10 questions in total, from easy to hard mode
How quickly can you identify a piece of hi-fi? Can you recognise your favourite brand or products from just a tiny part of the design? To test your skills, we've put together this quiz to see if you can identify 10 hi-fi brands from just a small detail of the driver, display or even tonearm used in their products. We've picked distinctive speakers, legendary turntables and iconic amplifiers, both new and old, in this quiz.
There are 10 questions in total, and we are looking for the brand names only here, although you can give yourself a pat on the back if you get the exact product name correct. (If you get stuck, a search around the What Hi-Fi? website should help you along the way.)
There are no physical prizes for full marks beyond our hearty congratulations and your own pride – do let us know your score in the comments below. Enjoy!
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Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 14 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat away from spinning records.
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