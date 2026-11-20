How quickly can you identify a piece of hi-fi? Can you recognise your favourite brand or products from just a tiny part of the design? To test your skills, we've put together this quiz to see if you can identify 10 hi-fi brands from just a small detail of the driver, display or even tonearm used in their products. We've picked distinctive speakers, legendary turntables and iconic amplifiers, both new and old, in this quiz.

There are 10 questions in total, and we are looking for the brand names only here, although you can give yourself a pat on the back if you get the exact product name correct. (If you get stuck, a search around the What Hi-Fi? website should help you along the way.)

There are no physical prizes for full marks beyond our hearty congratulations and your own pride – do let us know your score in the comments below. Enjoy!

MORE:

See all the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 winners

Quiz! Can you name the first audio product from these 12 iconic hi-fi brands?

Excited about Glastonbury 2027? We've picked 9 of the best vinyl records from next year’s line-up to get you festival ready