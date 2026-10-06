These five-star Sony wireless headphones are a sensational steal – but can you do better this Amazon Prime Day?

Sony loves a good discount during sales periods, and this year's Amazon Big Deal Days, AKA Prime Day 2, is no different.

The brand's flagship wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM6, are fabulous all-rounders, and now that they've dropped from their usual retail price of £399 to just £319 at Amazon, we can imagine that you're tempted to dive in and grab a pair.

It's not a bad idea, but just hold fire for a second. The XM6s' Award-winning predecessors, the WH-1000XM5, are also heavily discounted, dropping from £380 to just £192 at Amazon, a mega saving of £188.

Looks like you've got a tough decision to make....

Best Prime Day Sony wireless headphones deals

Five stars Save £80 Sony WH-1000XM6: was £399 now £319 at Amazon If you want the very best wireless headphones that Sony has to offer, then get the Sony WH-1000XM6. With stunning sound quality, excellent comfort, great portability, and brilliant noise-cancelling skills, the brand's current flagship cans are sensational across the board.

Five stars Save £188 Sony WH-1000XM5: was £380 now £192 at Amazon They're not the current flagships anymore, but what the WH-1000XM5 lack in box-fresh cachet, they make up for with their superbly discounted price. Considering that these are headphones that used to cost £380 at launch, a sub-£200 price is nothing short of miraculous.

Right then, two pairs of flagship Sony over-ear wireless headphones, but which pair should you pick this Amazon Prime Day?

For sheer value, we'd direct you towards the WH-1000XM5. They're not Sony's newest cans anymore, but the XM5 remain a sensational option for anyone seeking great sound, high-performance features, and a comfortable, premium-feeling design.

Plus, you're getting all that Sony quality for one of the lowest prices we've yet seen on the former flagships.

30 hours of battery with ANC on? Check. DSEE upscaling for cleaning up lower-quality files? Check. Support for Sony's 360 Reality Audio and higher-res LDAC codec? Check. A five-star review and a few What Hi-Fi? Awards for their trouble? Also check.

The WH-1000XM6 are, essentially, a case of 'more of the same but better'. All of the same features as above are transferred across to the new flagbearers, including 30 hours of battery, DSEE and 360 Reality Audio, now bolstered by even better noise cancelling and the ability to fold away into a ball.

They take the XM5s' sound to a new level, too, offering a step above the XM5 in terms of detail, dynamics and openness. Both pairs are a joy to listen to, but if you want the best wireless sound that Sony has to offer, it's the WH-1000XM6 every day of the week.

A tricky decision to make, but neither pair will leave you feeling short-changed. Check out the XM5 and XM6 on Amazon and save yourself a packet.

MORE:

The best Amazon Big Deal Days savings on headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more, direct from our experts

Love Sony? Read our recent Sony WH-1000XM4C review

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