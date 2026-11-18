Have you ever been stuck on noisy public transport?

Whether it's a commute, a holiday or just a day out, most of us will have to experience the joys of a packed train or bus every once in a while – I personally endure the screeching of the Jubilee line several times a week.

Which is why this early Black Friday deal on the Sony WH-CH730N, now just £84 at Amazon, caught my eye. A good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can make a big difference to everyday commuting, work and travel, and the WH-CH730N does an excellent job of subduing the clamour of the outside world.

When we reviewed them in October, our audio experts declared them to be the best budget noise-cancellers out there – so good, in fact, that the headphones just won a What Hi-Fi? Award.

Even jetsetters on long-haul flights can join in the fun – the WH-CH730N have an outstanding 50-hour battery life, more than most flagship pairs, and can fold away for easy transportation.

For ANC headphones with brilliant sound quality, the Sony WH-CH730N are quite the bargain.

Their V1 processor and ‘Dual Noise Sensor' technology keep the general background hum of life nicely subdued, so you'll no longer be distracted by distant chatter, buzzing light fittings or passing traffic.

Sound quality is of utmost importance here at What i-Fi?, however, and the WH-CH730N deliver on that front too. The headphones take everything we liked about their predecessors, the Sony WH-C720N, and refine it to superb effect.

"The newer headphones are clearer, more natural-sounding and a little more full-bodied than before, offering a presentation that expertly rides the line between punch and precision," our Sony WH-CH730N review reads.

"Like the brand’s best offerings, the WH-CH730N just seem to tune straight into the emotional intent of each song they play and then reveal it with enthusiastic élan."

They're hugely expressive dynamically but also rhythmically agile, which together makes the WH-CH730N quite the sonic powerhouse.

The WH-CH730N also fold away, a very welcome feature as the WH-CH720N did not. The newer cans also have larger earcups with a higher-quality feel, which prove to be very comfortable indeed.

As mentioned, the WH-CH730N have 50 hours of battery life with ANC turned on, and a gargantuan 75 hours with ANC turned off. That's longer than most £300-plus flagship headphones, and is ideal for long-haul flights or lasting a busy working week. Nothing worse than your headphones conking out halfway through a journey...

Despite all this impressive sound and noise-cancelling tech, there are plenty more features packed in. Bluetooth Multipoint, Sony's DSEE sound upscaling algorithm and 360 Reality Audio are all included, making the headphones even more of a bargain.

You'll have to spend twice as much to get a pair of headphones that give the WH-CH730N a decent run for their money. Whether as a Christmas present or a gift for yourself, the WH-CH730N for £84 at Amazon will make any future journeys a whole lot nicer.

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