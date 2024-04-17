There's no new small OLED TV from Sony this year, and I'm gutted

While most of the controversial column inches dedicated to Sony's new TV launch will be around the lack of a replacement for the A95L, there's something else about which I'm even more disappointed: the absence of a new small OLED model.

Sony explains the lack of a new flagship QD-OLED by pointing out that the A95L didn't come out until late last year (we were among the first to review it, in October), so it still has plenty of life left in it. There may also be a desire to let the brand's new next-gen Mini LED model, the Bravia 9, have the 2024 limelight all to itself. While Sony won't confirm that, it would make sense in its own way, too.

What doesn't make sense to me is why Sony wouldn't launch new 42-inch or 48-inch OLED TVs. 'Small' OLEDs are hugely popular and LG is selling them by the truckload, yet Sony is relying on the A90K to trundle on for a third year.

I'm not saying that the A90K is a bad TV, because it's far from that, but it's always been a niche choice next to LG's C2 and C3, which are invariably available for quite a lot less.

And it's not as if development at this size is stagnant, either. While we're yet to test the 42- or 48-inch versions of the new C4, LG tells us they're much brighter than their predecessors and almost as bright as the larger models in the range – something that hasn't been true in previous C-series generations.

It's rare for a modern TV to continue in a range beyond one year (Sony is practically the only brand to have taken such an approach in recent years), let alone into a third. TVs just aren't designed to live this long, and I imagine the A90K rather like a Mr Meeseeks from Rick & Morty, wondering when its work will be done so it can die.

Sony is looking at 2024 as something of a reset for its TV and soundbar ranges, unifying them under the Bravia banner, and the Bravia 8, which replaces the excellent A80L, would make all sorts of sense in smaller sizes. Alas, it's not to be, and the C4, like the C3, will be allowed to dominate the small OLED TV market without a new Sony challenger.

