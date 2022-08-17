The best new and classic tracks to test your hi-fi from the What Hi-Fi? playlist for October 2022

The October 2022 issue of What Hi-Fi? has just gone on sale, and this month we round up the best home cinema kit to suit every room and pocket, with everything you need to keep you entertained as the nights draw in. And, as usual, we also have reviews of the very latest hi-fi and AV products in our First Tests section, as well as our Buyer’s Guide filled with recommendations of top-quality kit for every budget.

Each time we publish a new issue, we also like to update our long-term playlists with a genre-spanning selection of some of the music we've been listening to and testing with over the previous month. This means it's all ready for you to stream while you peruse the magazine or put your latest purchase through its sonic paces.

There are no rules when it comes to what makes a great test track, and here at What Hi-Fi? we believe that nothing beats the music you already know and love, whether it was recorded at Rockfield or in a field.

Sometimes, though, you come across a song that helps to highlight the finest attributes (or fatal flaws) of a system, and when we do, we like to share it. So if you're looking for a few high-quality music suggestions to test your hi-fi, we’ve got 20 songs that we’ve been using across our reviews recently, including the personal favourites of some of our editorial team, suggested below.

To listen to the playlist via the streaming service of your choice, just click on the relevant link or to sample all of our favourites from the entire year so far, head to the Spotify player to start listening.

The Road – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

(Image credit: Tidal/ The Weinstein Company/Mute Records)

While a long way from the most well-known work in Nick Cave's massive, impressive oeuvre, the criminally underrated soundtrack to the criminally underrated movie adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's apocalyptic masterpiece The Road is almost impossibly brilliant and has been an enduring fixture in our test track repertoire for over a decade. This title track is our favourite: a bare, stark acoustic recording that's jam-packed with texture and detail that only really well-sorted hi-fi kit can resolve. It's a monumental test of timing and low-level dynamics as well, as no two presses of the piano's keys have the same pace or pressure. It's not a cheery track, but it is achingly beautiful, and the sadder it makes you feel, the better your hi-fi probably is.



Cerce - Weary

(Image credit: Tidal/Zach Weeks)

By Ruben Circelli, Staff Writer (US)

Hardcore is a niche genre, and it almost doesn’t exist in the world of test tracks. It’s loud music that often lacks subtlety, and screaming isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Nonetheless, the female-fronted hardcore group Cerce is worth listening to, especially the band’s most famous track, Weary. Clarity, separation, and balance are often tough characteristics to test, but with the delightful contrast between lead singer, Becca Cadalzo’s high-pitched vocals and the violent, intense breakdowns going on in the background, listening to Cerce is a great way to get a sense of how musical your kit actually sounds. A great speaker will make a well-produced hardcore track feel less like noise and more like music, so you’re going to want to see how your kit handles this particular flavour of audio.

Wig Wam - Do ya wanna taste it?

(Image credit: Tidal/Cosmos Music)

Kashfia Kabir, Hi-fi and Audio Editor

Who says test tracks can't be glam rock? From Norwegian glam metal band Wig Wam, this song gloriously soundtracks the opening credits to the Peacemaker TV show. It's punch-the-air, sing-out-loud joyful. With its cheery throwback to 80s hair metal, a great riff and even greater chorus, this is an earworm and a half. But this isn't just a catchy tune; it's also a good test of your hi-fi system or headphones' mettle when it comes to rhythmic drive, dynamic swings and letting the vocals reach their shiny heights without sounding too bright. Lesser kit can easily make this sound messy, but the best system will easily convey the song's high energy, detail and clarity of each instrument, and big sense of space.

Self Esteem - I do this all the time

(Image credit: Tidal / Universal Music)

Rarely does the line between indie pop and poetry get blended as much as this. Brit and Mercury award nominee Self Esteem delivers a heartfelt and dulcet monologue that only really reminds you that you’re listening to a song when the emotionally charged chorus bursts in. It's a song with unique timing, varying instrumental queues and shifting dynamics, all with an intricate narrative woven in throughout.



Odetta - Hit or Miss

(Image credit: Tidal/ Republic Records)

By Mary Stone, Staff Writer

By the end of the 1960s, declining record sales prompted icon of the folk revival and the Civil Rights Movement Odetta to release Odetta Sings, a lightweight album of popular rock covers. Hit or Miss, however, is one of two originals off the record, and it radiates quality as a testament to her songwriting, the control of her mighty and versatile voice as well as the skill of her session players. And because this is Odetta, it's no ordinary backing band with Carole King on piano, Bernie Leadon from the Eagles on guitar and Russ Kunkel of Joni Mitchel’s Blue and CSNY on drums. Hit or Miss is the only song on the album to include studio chatter ahead of the lead-in, and from the sparkling drum intro to the slinkily nonchalant bass line, the entire song has a very present, vibrant, live-room feel with a springy transparent sound that lets the talents of the players do the talking and is perfect for comparing kit.

