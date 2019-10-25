The best PS4 deals 2019: the cheapest PS4 bundles ahead of Black Friday

The PS5 is due to be released in 2020, so now could be the perfect time to bag yourself a fantastic deal on the PS4 and PS4 Pro.
Keep a particular eye out for PS4 bundles - the console plus some games or an extra controller – and you might find you can save even more money than you would buying the items individually. Whether you're a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 20, Spider-Man or God of War, chances are there's a PS4 bundle featuring your favourite games.
Now, let's get down to business. Here are the best PS4 deals, discounts and bargains available right now. Plus, with Black Friday deals only just around the corner, there's never been a better time to get a new console...
Best PS4 deals 2019
Sony's best-selling games console offers HDR support and a vast catalogue of titles including PS4 exclusives such as God of War and Spider-Man. Gaming might be its strong suit, but it also offers neat integration of catch-up TV and endless entertainment via a plethora of apps for various streaming services.
Sony PS4 Console 500GB Jet Black
£249.99 £209.95
The PS4 makes next-gen gaming a glorious reality. And now that you can save a whopping £40, there's no reason not to dive in.View Deal
Sony PS4 Console 500GB Jet Black
£249.99 £219.18
Aside from its excellent gaming offering, the PS4 is a great entertainment hub. Grab this superb deal at Amazon and it'll soon be taking centre stage in your living room and your AV system.View Deal
Sony PS4 Pro 1TB
£299.99 £282.47
Get yourself the PS4 console with 1TB of storage at this ridiculously cheap price at Amazon.
View Deal
Sony PS4 500GB with FIFA 20 game for £244.17 at Amazon
This tempting PS4 deal will snare you the console and one of the biggest titles of 2019, FIFA 20. Game on.
PS4 500GB triple game bundle (Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered) for £269.99 at Amazon
This console/game combo deserves serious consideration. For just a penny under £270 you get a 500GB PS4, plus not one but three games to play.
View Deal
Best PS4 Pro deals 2019
Sony's latest console, the PS4 Pro, offers 4K HDR gaming and 4K content when streaming from Netflix and YouTube. It leverages Sony's epic catalogue of games to great effect, so you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to titles.
Sony PS4 Pro Console 1TB
£349.99 £309.95
The PS4 Pro delivers far more detail thanks to 4K HDR quality resolution, Netflix streaming and faster frame rates. Grab one at this eye-catching price while you can – stocks may not last.
Sony PS4 Pro Console 1TB
£349.99 £342.69
This PS4 Pro deal is a no-brainer, especially for Amazon Prime subscribers who'll be able to nab free shipping as well as some superb savings.
Sony PS4 Pro 1TB with Fortnite and The Division 2 £349 at Argos
This deal will you get a PS4 Pro 1TB console, Fortnite Neo Versa and a free copy of The Division 2, the superb new Tom Clancy shooter. Fantastic bang for buck - quite literally.
Sony PS4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 20 for £343 at Amazon
This tempting bundle includes the range-topping 1TB PS4 Pro console, a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and arguably the biggest sports release of 2019, FIFA 20.
Sony PS4 Pro 1TB with Red Dead Redemption II for £346.99 at Amazon
Want to enjoy Red Dead Redemption II – one of the biggest games of 2019 – in stunning 4K on a PS4 Pro? Grab this excellent bundle deal and you can do just that.View Deal