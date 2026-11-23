Black Friday is on the horizon, meaning there are a whole host of discounts on plenty of home cinema products. And, as always, we have got our eye on physical media deals.

If you are a Steelbook fan, then you will be pleased by this tempting discount. You can get two Steelbooks for £40 at HMV, provided they are included in the bundle deal. Your average Steelbook will set you back about £30, so this deal gets you roughly £20 off.

While there are more than 100 films included in the deal, a number of the discs are already sold out, so you might want to have a look before it’s too late.

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2 for £40 Steelbooks: at HMV Interested in growing your physical media collection? HMV is offering 2 Steelbooks for £40, with a range of top-notch movies included in the deal. From Matilda to Mickey 17, there is plenty of choice with this multibuy bargain.

For those not in the know, a Steelbook is a collectable metal case most often made for 4K and standard Blu-rays.

While the convenience and wide library you can get with streaming is not to be sniffed at, watching on 4K Blu-ray is the best way to experience a film or TV show. Offering higher bitrates and less compression, 4K Blu-rays deliver a crisper, subtler and more detailed picture than streaming.

Plus, being able to own the disc physically is a big draw, considering you can never really own a streamed film. You’ve effectively bought a license to play it as often as you like, so long as it’s available on the platform you bought it from. But we’ve seen plenty of titles disappear from the platforms due to changes in the ownership rights between streaming services and studios.

So, which discs can you get in the deal? There are a range of Steelbooks up for grabs, including 28 Years Later and Fight Club. I’m certainly the most tempted by Pixar's Elio, which would cost £35 on its own. It makes me tear up after every watch, and its stylish cover would certainly look good next to my growing collection.

But not everyone is enraptured with Steelbooks, so we want to hear from you. Do you think the exclusive metallic cover is worth the extra price? Or are you happy with a standard 4K Blu-ray? Let us know with the poll down below, or leave a comment.

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