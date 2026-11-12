The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 Product of the Year winners have been revealed!

The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 Product of the Year and special category winners have been revealed!

Yes, after months upon months of arduous comparative testing in our dedicated viewing and listening rooms, 24 products have risen to the top and been crowned the crème de la crème of AV hardware at this year’s black-tie ceremony in London.

And what a year it was, with numerous incumbent winners being dethroned and more than a few surprise upsets.

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You can see the full list of winners below.

Check out the full Product of the Year winners list

It was a particularly special event this year, as not only did we reveal the winners, but we also celebrated What Hi-Fi? turning 50.

As part of that, we had some extra special categories alongside our standard Outstanding Contribution, Temptation, Readers’ Award, Hall of Fame and Innovation trophies.

These included special Golden Anniversary Readers’ Award, Golden Anniversary Hall of Fame Hi-Fi and Audio Award, and Golden Anniversary Hall of Fame TV and Home Cinema Award.

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The Golden Anniversary Readers Award let you pick your favourite from all the previous Readers' Award winners.

Meanwhile, the Hi-Fi and Audio and Home Cinema Golden Anniversary winners were chosen by our experts from a shortlist of past Hall of Fame winners, cementing their places in What Hi-Fi? Awards history.

You can see the full list of special category winners below.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 special category winners

A massive congratulations to all of our winners!

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