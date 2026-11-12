The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 Product of the Year winners have been revealed!
As well as our latest special category winners!
The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 Product of the Year and special category winners have been revealed!
Yes, after months upon months of arduous comparative testing in our dedicated viewing and listening rooms, 24 products have risen to the top and been crowned the crème de la crème of AV hardware at this year’s black-tie ceremony in London.
And what a year it was, with numerous incumbent winners being dethroned and more than a few surprise upsets.
You can see the full list of winners below.
Check out the full Product of the Year winners list
- Best TV: Samsung S99H
- Best soundbar: Samsung HW-Q990H
- Best standmount speakers: Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2
- Best floorstanding speakers: Dali Sonik 5
- Best turntable: Rega Planar 6 RS Edition
- Best wireless speakers: JBL Charge 6
- Best wired headphones: Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X
- Best Blu-ray players: Panasonic DP-UB820EB
- Best projectors: Sony VPL-XW5000ES
- Best music streamers: Bluesound Node Icon
- Best CD players: Arcam CD25
- Best radios: Ruark Audio R1S
- Best speaker packages: Dali Sonik 5 5.1
- Best tablets: Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4)
- Best stereo amplifiers: Arcam A15+
- Best home cinema amplifiers: Sony TA-AN1000
- Best wireless headphones: Sennheiser HDB 630
- Best TV and video streamers: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation)
- Best DACs: Chord Mojo 2
- Best smartphones: Apple iPhone 18 Pro
- Best portable music players: Astell & Kern PD5
- Best music systems: NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module)
- Best streaming services: Tidal
- Best accessories: Ortofon MC X30
It was a particularly special event this year, as not only did we reveal the winners, but we also celebrated What Hi-Fi? turning 50.
As part of that, we had some extra special categories alongside our standard Outstanding Contribution, Temptation, Readers’ Award, Hall of Fame and Innovation trophies.
These included special Golden Anniversary Readers’ Award, Golden Anniversary Hall of Fame Hi-Fi and Audio Award, and Golden Anniversary Hall of Fame TV and Home Cinema Award.
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The Golden Anniversary Readers Award let you pick your favourite from all the previous Readers' Award winners.
Meanwhile, the Hi-Fi and Audio and Home Cinema Golden Anniversary winners were chosen by our experts from a shortlist of past Hall of Fame winners, cementing their places in What Hi-Fi? Awards history.
You can see the full list of special category winners below.
What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 special category winners
- Outstanding Contribution winner: Heinz Lichtenegger
- Readers' Award winner: iFi Go Link 2
- Temptation winner: Marten Parker Duo Diamond Edition
- Hall of Fame winner: ATC SCM50
- Innovation winner: Sony Bravia Theatre Trio
- Golden Anniversary Readers' Award winner: Ruark Audio R610
- Golden Anniversary Hi-Fi and Audio winner: NAD 3020 (1978)
- Golden Anniversary TV and Home Cinema winner: Pioneer Kuro (2008)
A massive congratulations to all of our winners!
MORE:
Check out the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame
These are the best speakers we’ve reviewed
We rank the best TVs money can buy
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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