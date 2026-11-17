The What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame is a special place. It’s home to products that have made a lasting impression not just on our review team but on the industry as a whole.

It covers a wide range of products and categories, and features some of the finest, most memorable kit ever to pass through our test rooms.

And, given that What Hi-Fi? is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, we thought it was the perfect time to pay a special homage to two of our HoF entrants at our recent What Hi-Fi? Awards ceremony, one from the hi-fi and audio side and the other from the world of TV and home cinema.

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Here, then, are our picks. Join us as we celebrate two products which will go down as absolute classics of their time…

(Image credit: NAD)

If we were to list the most important stereo amplifiers of all time, NAD’s original 3020 would surely feature. It is widely claimed to be the best-selling integrated amplifier ever, but its contribution to hi-fi is about more than mere sales figures.

The 3020 cost just £71 in 1979 and established the fledgling New Acoustic Dimension brand as a serious player as well as a value-for-money brand. More than that, it jump-started the market for high-performance budget amplification

The NAD 3020 had a clever power-supply design that allowed it to sound way more muscular than its modest claimed power output of 20W per channel would suggest, and it was engineered to perform well with complex, real-world speaker loads.

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It was decently equipped, too. The earliest version came with a moving-magnet phono stage, two line-level inputs and a tape loop – plenty at a time when vinyl replay was king.

Early on, the 3020 didn’t have a great reputation for build quality or reliability, but as the build got better over subsequent generations, even its cheap spring-clip speaker terminals made way for proper speaker-cable binding posts.

And, NAD continued to evolve the design with better-sounding, more purist versions that boasted cleaner signal paths.

It culminated in a hugely entertaining sound, with a smooth, meaty and authoritative presentation. We loved its enthusiasm and the way it encouraged us to play just one more track.

That’s the true mark of greatness – and make no mistake, the NAD 3020 belongs up there with the very best the industry has ever made.

(Image credit: Screen image: FlashMovie/iStock / Getty Images Plus, via Getty Images)

There are very few televisions that could realistically be considered ‘classic’.

Today’s TV tech moves too fast, and yearly model cycles never leave time or space for modern sets to make their way into the public consciousness. A string of numbers and letters is hard to memorise at the best of times. One name, though, certainly stands out, and still resonates to this very day: the Pioneer Kuro.

Now, you have to admit, it was pretty brave of Pioneer to name its sub-brand after a “Japanese word meaning deep, black and penetrating” (according to the original 2007 press release).

But at the time, the company backed up its rather bullish choice by proceeding to dominate the premium flatscreen TV market for the short period of time Kuro existed. Which, believe it or not, was only a handful of years.

Black performance was an inherent strength of plasma TV technology, but Pioneer managed to harness it in a way we simply hadn’t seen before.

The result was that, for almost the entirety of its production run, no rival could touch the different iterations of Kuro plasma TVs for not only black levels, but also resolution, detail, and the vividness and richness of its images.

Kuro came in three main sizes, 42in, 50in and 60in, with each variant making its mark on our review team. One particular highlight was the PDP-LX5090, a TV that went “deeper and darker than any set before”.

We were bowled away by colours that were lusciously rich and vibrant, yet still subtle and insightful. It delivered “one of the most flabbergastingly lovely pictures you’re ever likely to see”.

Enthusiasts and reviewers alike loved Kuro, with the consensus being that the TVs were head and shoulders above the competition. It’s a standard to which many people still hold modern flatscreens.

Pioneer stopped making plasma TVs completely in 2010. But over the past 50 years, very few televisions we have tested have achieved the almost mythical status of Kuro – and we’re not sure any more will.

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