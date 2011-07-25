Trending

Sony KDL-55EX723 review

The Sony KDL-55EX723 has great web content and Blu-ray motion handling, but its 3D performance is poor Tested at £1650

By

Our Verdict

Really impressive with 2D but falls badly behind in terms of 3D

For

  • Big screen
  • cracking on-demand content
  • great Blu-ray motion
  • detailed HD
  • lovely colour

Against

  • Crosstalk and double-images on 3D
  • weak sound

Sony has dropped 52in screens in favour of this bigger size. And unusally in a size sector that tends to favour plasmas, it's an LCD screen.

It has an edge-LED backlight (which helps keep its depth down to 4cm), and a dynamic contrast setting that Sony says is ‘mega’.

We probably wouldn’t go that far ourselves, but it is true that the EX723 produces deep blacks, and combines these with pure whites.

Excellent colour and motion
That purity is largely a result of a neutral colour palette that also creates lovely, natural, organic skin tones in the faces of The King’s Speech, yet produces vibrant brightness when you switch to the colourful animation of How to Train Your Dragon.

We’ve become accustomed to Sony’s excellent motion handling (although other manufacturers have made major gains), and with both of these Blu-rays the EX723 is is very capable, maintaining solid edges and fine detail during fast-paced action and slow, tricky panning shots.

Talking of detail, the Sony reveals as much as its rivals in well-lit scenes, but doesn’t quite have the same level of insight into dark nooks.

3D Blu-ray is disappointing
Unfortunately, 3D Blu-ray performance is disappointing. Play Tangled and the Sony is clearly capable of producing sharp edges and digging up lots of detail, but that also comes with a level of shimmer and crosstalk that makes the experience hard on the eyes.

Motionflow and 3D don’t play well together, either, with the film juddering badly. On top of all that, the backlight brightness necessary to mitigate the dulling effect of donning 3D glasses reveals a little clouding across the panel.

With DVDs, the Sony is a touch noisy but very detailed, while the opposite is true with standard-def Freeview. Both benefit from the impressively realistic colour palette, though.

HD broadcasts are better, with definition and vibrancy to rival others, although the rather cluttered and hard speakers make the audio is weak against most of its rivals.

Online functionality is good
While the EX723’s picture and sound is somewhat inconsistent, its menu system and online functionality are far more convincing.

The horizontal icons that represent each menu tab are still there, but they now appear along the bottom of the screen, with the picture shrinking to accommodate it.

Each highlighted tab’s options appear up the right-hand side, as do Twitter and Facebook, which are integrated extremely well. Qriocity’s excellent selection of on-demand HD movies completes the excellent package of internet services.

There’s no getting around the big problem, though – this is a 3D TV that’s not great with 3D.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesEX723
Product LineBRAVIA
Product NameSony KDL-55EX723
Product ModelKDL-55EX723
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberKDL55EX723BU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand31.5 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate25.40 kg
Width with Stand126.9 cm
Weight Approximate20.20 kg
Height with Stand79.9 cm
Width126.9 cm
VESA Mount Standard300 x 300
Depth4.1 cm
Height76.9 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions76.9 cm (H): 126.9 cm (W): 4.1 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesFavorite Channel Selection
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Internet AccessYes
3D TechnologyShutter
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size139.7 cm (55")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Pulse

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption250 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption177 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KDL-55EX723 LED-LCD TV
  • Remote Control
  • 2 x AAA Batteries
  • AC Power Cable

Warranty

Limited Warranty5 Year