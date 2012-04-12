The Sennheiser PXC 250-IIs win a prize for the their portability. You’ll be forgiven for handling them with care, but the steel headband is strong, so there’s no worry there.
On the downside, though, they’re just not that fun to listen to. While there’s decent detail and separation, the dynamics are slightly biased towards the vocals.
This is fine for songs like Birdy’s haunting Shelter, but with tracks such as The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter, there isn’t enough drama.
The noise-cancelling is fine, but not much better than that on the Panasonic RP-HC101.
The noise-cancelling Sennheiser PXC 250-II are dainty which makes them great for the commute Tested at £140
Our Verdict
Sleek, compact and portable, but uneven dynamics take away the fun
For
- Highly portable
- compact design
- good detail
Against
- Unequal dynamics
- noise-cancelling average
