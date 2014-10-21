Trending

Samsung UE32H6400 review

A near flawless, albeit pricey, TV that performs with distinction across the board Tested at £460

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

A near flawless, albeit pricey, TV that performs with distinction across the board

For

  • Brims with subtlety
  • Insightful and realistic colours
  • Abundance of features
  • Seamless interface
  • Attractive design

Against

  • Price might be too high for some

Samsung is taking the TV world by storm this year, one set at a time, and this 32in LED from the 6 Series is the latest screen to carry the torch.

The UE32H6400 has all the assets of its big brother (the UE40H6400): a natural, detailed picture, wealth of features and smooth interface – but in a smaller package. The only problem is price. At £460, it’s the most expensive set of this size we’ve come across.

You can pick up a 40in five-star set – Sony’s KDL-40W605B, for example – for less. If your budget allows it, however, then this is the best performer of the lot.

Connectivity

A generous three USB ports are included along with RGB scart, component and audio inputs, as well as optical and headphone outputs. It’s one of the four HDMI inputs, however, that we use to plug in our reference Panasonic Blu-ray player and view Dallas Buyers Club.

Performance

Unlike many (albeit cheaper) rivals at this size, the Samsung boasts a Full HD panel, meaning it doesn’t have to downscale high-def content. So it should produce good results – and it does.

Sharp and crisp, the folds in Matthew McConaughey’s hospital bed pillow and the shading of his cowboy hat are apparent. Depth is good too, and though rich and concentrated, colours remain natural and lifelike. Skin tones are both realistic and warm, while blacks are solid and whites punchy.

There’s no blip when it comes to upscaling, either: the Samsung does a great job with DVDs. The dip in quality from Blu-ray is small in images in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, while there’s no dip in broadcast TV either.

The picture is just as impressive and colours are striking. Light and clear, the picture is never drowned out by the film’s shadowy settings, and fine detail is never lost. As the camera circles the hobbit’s alpine surroundings, there’s a distinct outline to distant trees.

3D is understandably rare at this level, so we’re surprised to see it in the specs, but it is decent. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (on 3D Blu-ray) comes to life and the effect is smooth and stable. It doesn’t suffer from the lack of brightness common in 3D.

The Samsung has a surprisingly rich, weighty sound – it sets the benchmark for a TV its size. Wind atop the high hills in LOTR has plenty of detail, for example, and the Samsung can go loud.

Build, design and features

Samsung’s signature glossy-black bezel is here, while the company’s trademark metal stand is good support; it extends front and back, though, so consider your tabletop dimensions.

Netflix, YouTube and a web browser join a full set of catch-up services (BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, 4oD and 5 On Demand), as well as BFI Player, Spotify and Eurosport Player for streaming on a seamless, well thought-out interface.

A smart remote is supplied as a neat addition to the traditional one. The pebble-shaped tool sits comfortably in the hand and impresses with its accurate pointer and voice commands, but we find the standard controller (which can be set up as a universal remote for your other AV components) the better option.

The Smart Hub portal is where you’ll find your apps, games, films and streaming services. ‘On TV’ allows you browse genres, while ‘S Recommendation’ suggests programmes based on your viewing habits. Each page or selection scrolls smoothly to the next, so it’s the real deal when it comes to user experience.

Verdict

The Samsung has everything, but price could be a sticking point. Yet this 32in is a class leader in picture and sound quality and, if your budget suits, then it should be on your shopping list.

Specifications

General Information

Product Series6400
Product NameSamsung UE32H6400
Product ModelUE32H6400AK
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberUE32H6400AKXXU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGANo
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA
Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Energy Consumption per Year60 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption88 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand26.7 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate6.50 kg
Width with Stand73.2 cm
Weight Approximate5.50 kg
Height with Stand49.4 cm
Width73.2 cm
Depth4.9 cm
Height43.1 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions43.1 cm (H): 73.2 cm (W): 4.9 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesFilm Mode
Streaming ServiceHbbTV
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyLED
Internet AccessYes
Smart TVYes
Interactive FeaturesVoice Control
WebcamNo
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDTS Studio Sound

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG2)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyClear Motion Rate 400
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p

Miscellaneous

Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • 32" H6400 Series 6 Smart 3D Full HD LED TV
  • Remote Controller
  • Samsung Smart Touch Control
  • IR Extender Cable
  • User Manual
  • E-Manual
  • Power Cable
  • Batteries
Environmental CertificationEcolabel

Warranty

Limited Warranty12 Month