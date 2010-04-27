Trending

Panasonic RP-WF950H review

That distracting background hiss spoils an otherwise reasonable pair of wireless cans Tested at £80.00

By

Our Verdict

That distracting background hiss spoils an otherwise reasonable pair of cans

For

  • Respectable sonic presentation
  • surround sound mode

Against

  • Too much background hiss

Panasonic might know a thing or two about plasma TVs and Blu-ray players, but it's rare that a pair of its headphones gets us excited. And the RP-WF950Hs don't buck that trend.

You get a simple transmitter/charger unit that sends RF signals up to 100 metres to the basic-feeling wireless cans.

Unfortunately, no matter which of the three channels we used, and no matter where we tested it, the system produced a disappointing level of background hiss. That's often masked, but in quieter moments it's very distracting.

It's a shame, because otherwise, the sound is fairly decent. Bass may not be particularly well defined or deep, but the overall presentation is fairly tonally balanced, and although there's no great abundance of detail or dynamics, the '950Hs are respectable in these regards.

There's even a surround mode that, while certainly not for everyone, adds an extra degree of space and immersion that some gamers and action movie fans might enjoy.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberRP-WF950EB-S
Product NamePanasonic RP-WF950H
Product ModelRP-WF950EB-S

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • RP-WF950EB-S Wireless Headphones
  • Cradle for Transmitter
  • Battery Charger
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationREACH

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response18 Hz
Wireless Operating Distance100 m
Connectivity TechnologyWireless
Wireless TechnologyRF
Maximum Frequency Response22 kHz

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorCircumaural
Width160 mm
Depth125 mm
Weight Approximate190 g
Height115 mm
ColourSilver
Dimensions115 mm (H): 160 mm (W): 125 mm (D)