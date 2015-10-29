It's no secret that we're big fans of the Naim Mu-so - last year we awarded it our ultimate accolade as Product of the Year in the wireless speakers category and it was a Best Buy winner again this year.

Now it seems owners and readers have taken it to their hearts too as the Mu-so saw off all rivals in the voting for this year's Readers' Award. We invited readers to nominate their favourite products through our Forums, and then drew up a shortlist of the four most popular for the final voting.

Naim found itself up against LG's 55EG960V 4K OLED TV, Chord Electronics' Hugo DAC/headphone amp and French music streaming service Qobuz.

It was a close fight to the finish, but in the end the Mu-so emerged victorious. It's not hard to see why. Although it marked a big departure for Naim, which is best known for its more traditional hi-fi separates, the Mu-so is a hugely desirable wireless speaker with hi-fi aspirations.

From the minute we first heard it, we were blown away. It delivers a rich, powerful sound, a huge sense of scale and soaring dynamics. What's more, it proved that if the product is good enough, customers are prepared to pay a premium for quality.

And now it has been further improved with the addition of Tidal music streaming (in addition to Spotify Connect) and multi-room capability.

The icing on the cake is that the readers of What Hi-Fi? have now voted Mu-so their favourite product of 2015. It's a decision with which we can wholeheartedly concur.

