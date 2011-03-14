If you’re looking for ways to try and tame an overenthusiastic hi-fi, or even if you just fancy an interconnect upgrade, these Furutech's are a great shout.



They promote a free-flowing and hugely enjoyable sound. If your current soundstage sounds a little loose and disorganised, these can help to snap everything back into place.



Their structured, focused approach gives notes a greater sense of definition and clarity, while their even tonal balance ensures a balanced sound. Impressive.