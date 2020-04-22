Music quiz: can you name the 30 most expensive music videos ever made?

Ah, those heady pre-smartphone days spent glued to MTV, hoping to catch a glimpse of our favourite music video. The funny thing is, listing the 30 most expensive music videos ever made is quite difficult – some of the answers are surprising.

For example, Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson are obviously here, racking up a whopping seven entries between them. So far, so good. Then, there's Madonna, who managed to make it not just into the top 30, but into the top five, three times. Which of her music videos made the list in 1995 though? And why is MC Hammer on here – twice?

If you think you know the answers to these questions (or at the very least you could have a good stab at 'em), click on the quiz below, hit 'Play' and start typing song titles in the main box.

If you're right, your answer will be added to the list and you can type another. You don't have to answer sequentially, so if you have a Guns N' Roses specialist in your household, they can take over while you carry on thinking about, say, TLC or Gwen Stefani.

Good luck, and go ahead and post your scores/times below.

It's worth noting that these answers are listed in inflation-adjusted production cost order (as listed by Wikipedia), but we've given the date that the video was released and the 'today's money' production cost as hints.

It's also worth stating that while these music videos represent the most expensive ever made, that doesn't necessarily make them the best.

In our humble opinion, our 30 of the best music videos of all time feature takes care of that question, though we're always open to suggestion. One or two did make the big budget quiz list – but not as many as you'd think...

