Atlas Hyper High Speed review

A more than capable upgrade for your home cinema set-up, but the Atlas just lacks that touch of flair Tested at £70

By

Our Verdict

This Atlas is a more than fine cable that’s just eclipsed by the best in class

For

Against

  • Needs that extra bit of verve to shine

We’re seeing several familiar HDMI cables revamped, complete with ethernet capability and audio return. Now it’s the turn of Atlas’s Hyper; and first impressions are good.

Through the Hyper High Speed, our reference kit served up a nicely detailed picture, with little evidence of noise or judder.

There’s a reassuringly natural colour palette too, and wide-ranging sound.

Against the Award winning Wireworld Chroma 6, though, the Atlas just lacks a touch of flair, losing it that final star.

