NFL playoffs live stream: how to watch the Super Bowl LIV contenders from anywhere in the world

The new year has arrived and that means it's time for the NFL playoffs with the 100th NFL season now whittled down to just 12 teams all looking for a spot in Super Bowl LIV.

Will it be Saints vs Ravens, or perhaps Patriots vs 49ers? It's too early to say, but over the coming weeks we'll preview all the red-hot action from the playoffs, divisionals, conference and Pro Bowl too. Hang onto your helmets – it's shaping up to be a thrilling postseason! First up is the Bills vs Texans and the Titans vs Patriots.

Last week, the regular season concluded in exciting fashion. The Eagles and the Titans both secured playoff spots, while the the Patriots were upset at home by the Miami Dolphins.

That shock result in Week 17 means that the defending champs will miss out on a first round bye and have play in the Wild Card Round for the first time in 10 seasons. "Just too many bad mistakes," mumbled Pats quarterback Tom Brady after the loss.

Still, this week we wipe the slate clean, reset the teams to 0-0, and kick-off the postseason with Wild Card Weekend!

The action starts on Saturday with a pair of AFC battles as the Buffalo Bills visit the Texans, while the Titans take on the Patriots (and attempt to ruin Tom Brady's season).

The Titans are the underdogs but they do have Derrick Henry, one of this season's toughest and smartest running backs, at their disposal. Tom Brady and the New England attack will need to up their success rate if they want to progress. Surely the defending champs won't slip up again? It's well worth staying up past bedtime for this one.

Then on Sunday, the Wild Card Round concludes with two NFC matchups: the Saints vs the Vikings at the New Orleans Superdome, followed by the Eagles vs the Seahawks in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are in bucketloads of trouble. Every single key player apart from quarterback Carson Wentz is struggling with some kind of injury. Things are so bad that Philly might have to field players that not even diehard fans have heard of!

Their opponents are banged up too, but another stellar performance from star quarterback Russell Wilson should see the Seahawks through to the final eight. But, then again, the Eagles always play their best football in an 'all or nothing' scenario. It's impossible to call, but it should be a riveting couple of hours, with plenty of rushing touchdowns and bone-crunching clashes.

As for the rest of the 2020 postseason, next week's Divisional Round will see the 49ers, Chiefs, Packers and Ravens in action. Want to see every throw, from the first to the last? Read on to find out the best ways to live stream the NFL playoffs on your TV or mobile device wherever you are...

Watch the NFL playoffs anywhere in the world using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based NFL fans below, but even after spending all that money on a subscription package, it's highly unlikely you'll be able to use it when you're outside of your home country.

So if you're working abroad or just want to access live NFL coverage from (almost) anywhere on the planet, it's a good idea to get yourself a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your TV service provider will think that you’re in the correct country – and allow you to watch live NFL fixtures.

VPNs are also as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch live NFL, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the race. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live NFL playoffs here.

Watch the NFL playoffs live in the UK

Sky is the best place for UK fans to watch NFL games. The broadcaster screens NFL fixtures across the Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event channels, as well as via the Sky Go app. The majority are shown in HD.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add all the sports channels to your package for £23 per month (Sky Sports Complete Pack). If you're casual NFL fan, or don't want access to all the Sky Sports channels under the sun, purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes cost from £9.99 to £33.99.

Build your Sky Sports package

Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £72 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

If you'd prefer to stream the game online, NFL offers an International NFL Game Pass. A week's access to the Pro version costs £14.99. A full season will set you back £143.99, but that covers all 250+ games, including the Super Bowl.

However, it's worth noting that a handful of games are not streamed live in the UK and Ireland. Instead, they become available 24 hours after completion. You can find details of these 'blackout' games here.

The Game Pass app is easy to use and available on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox One.

Watch Super Bowl LIV live on the BBC

If you want to soak up some NFL action for free, the BBC regularly airs and streams the NFL London fixtures. Sadly, they're all over until the 2020 season but there's no need to fret. The BBC will broadcast the daddy of all the NLF games, the 54th Super Bowl live on 20th February 2020.

If you're outside the UK, you can still catch all of the action live. Just get yourself a VPN. We've listed all the best VPN options above.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

A day pass for Sky Sports on Now TV costs £9.99, with a weekly pass coming in at £14.99. A monthly pass typically costs £33.99. But for a limited period, Sky is offering 50 per cent off, slashing the price to just £16.99.View Deal

Watch the NFL playoffs live in the USA

NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live, over-the-air football games. Problem is, NFL has spread the rights across a number of channels including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and NFL Network. Those wanting to see the season in its entirety will need to buy into all of these networks.

The second option would be to cut the cord and go for an NFL Game Pass. At just $99 for a season, it's a bargain. But there's a catch: the Stateside version of the NFL Game Pass only allows you to watch replays of games. To watch the games live, you would need a VPN and the Pro version of the international NFL Game Pass (£143.99/ $180 per season).

The best bet for US fans is to opt for a live TV streaming service. But which one is best? Here's what you need to know...

PlayStation Vue

It's not the cheapest option, but the PlayStation Vue Core package ($54.99) offers the carries all the channels NFL fans require: NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. You can even add the Red Zone for an extra $10 per month.

Sling TV

Sling TV's combined Orange and Blue package ($40 per month) provides access to ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network. You don't get CBS, though, so it's not ideal if you're mainly interested in Sunday night AFC games.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV ($50 per month) is only available in selected US cities but carries nearly all of the networks showing NFL games live. The only channels absent are NFL Network and Red Zone.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV ($44.99 per month) grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. The NFL Network is MIA, though.

Fubo TV

For $54.99 per month, Fubo gets you get access to NBC, Fox, CBS and the NFL Network – but not ESPN.

Need to know when your local NFL team is playing, and on what channel? Click here for the complete schedule.

NFL London tickets

Head over to StubHub and you'll find seats popping up all the time between now and kick off. There's no UK games left for the 2019 NFL London series but set yourself an alert for first announcement of the 2020 NFL London season, and book your seats before they get pricey!

NFL London tickets at Ticketmaster Always fancied watching a live American Football game? Head over to Ticketmaster and register for the 2020 NFL London ticket news. grab yourself some NFL London experience. Tickets start at around £40 per person. Premium seats start at around £249 and hospitality packages are available for all games.View Deal

Premium and hospitality seats come with exclusive access to bars and boxes at the two venues as well as food and some of the best seats in the house. Head over to Ticketmaster and Eventbrite too for more details.

NFL playoffs fixtures 2020

NFL Wild Card Round 2020

Saturday 4th January

Texans v Bills – 9.35pm GMT

Sunday 5th January

Patriots v Titans – 01.15pm GMT

Saints v Vikings – 6.05pm GMT

Eagles v Seahawks – 9.40pm GMT

NFL Division Round 2020

Saturday 11th January

49ers v Seahawks/Eagles – 9.35pm GMT

Sunday 12th January

Ravens v Texans/Bills – 01.15pm GMT

Chiefs v Titans/Patriots – 8.05pm GMT

Packers v Saints/Vikings – 11.40pm GMT

Click here for a full list of 2020 NFL playoff fixtures.