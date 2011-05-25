It’s a rare cable that can make us smile upon first listen, but the accomplished Oasis 6 did just that.
It relays a wide, spacious sound packed with subtlety, including pin-sharp detailing and sublime transparency.
Dynamically, it handled everything we threw at it with ease, retaining its poise and ability throughout.
This interconnect is tonally neutral, with a silky treble, spacious midrange and firm bass integrating well together.
Best matched with equipment costing about £800-£1000 a unit, this is a splendid interconnect.
