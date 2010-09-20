Trending

Toshiba 40WL753 review

At just under a grand, this 40 inch Toshiba has to tackle the big names head on – and this time they prove to be a bit too much to handle Tested at £960.00

Our Verdict

The competition at this price is just too tight for this average Toshiba

For

  • Decent styling
  • good contrast and detail levels
  • impressive Freeview HD tuner

Against

  • Can’t match the picture quality of the other premium sets
  • undeniably patchy backlight causes problems

If you've read our review on Toshiba's budget 40 inch 40RV753 you'll not be surprised to find that the 40WL753 trumps its sibling considerably in terms of features.

Here, you get LED edge backlighting instead of old-school CCFL. 200Hz motion processing has been added, too, along with YouTube support. It's also got more sophisticated looks, a thinner profile, and a new remote control.

A more in-depth set-up process
What hasn't changed is the menu system, which still boasts that garish, luminous highlight – and with those extra and more advanced features, you're going to have to spend a bit longer looking at them as you wrangle the best picture out of your new display.

In the interests of speeding this up for you, the AutoView mode should definitely be turned off here.

Pop test-favourite Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix into a connected Blu-ray player and there's a problem before the film even starts: blotchy backlighting.

Without mentioning any names (hint: it starts with an ‘S' and ends with a ‘y'), we have seen worse clouding in the past, but this is comfortably the patchiest we've seen in a good while, and as the logos fly out from the dark, it creates enough of a distraction to dampen the drama.

When the film starts proper, the backlighting becomes almost unnoticeable, and you can concentrate on the two now notoriously challenging bits of motion in the first scene.

Smeary horizontal movement
The vertical pan over the town is handled very well, with the Toshiba managing the complicated scene below in sharp, solid and smooth style, but the horizontal movement provided by the boy leaving the roundabout is really rather smeary.

It's also worth pointing out that, like its stablemate, the 'WL753 has a tendency to overcook its colours a bit. We know the fields around the park have been scorched by a heatwave, but here they're pushed from pale, dry yellow to a less-realistic orange.

And if you manually adjust the colour balance, this results in a picture that's too washed-out.

Unsurprisingly, though, this set is an improvement on the 'RV753 in many ways. For a start, away from those patchy corners, blacks are even deeper, but there's greater punch and insight, too.

It's also far more detailed and sharp, and therefore produces a more thrilling and realistic version of the Dementors' attack.

Impressive HD Freeview pictures
The thing is, at £960 the 'WL753 isn't competing with its little brother. It's got to tackle much bigger competition from big names; and against these it's rather less impressive.

True, this Toshiba does have an impressively clean, solid and vibrant Freeview tuner, which includes lovely, sharp images from the likes of BBC HD, but when you also factor in soft DVD pictures and an audio delivery that, while reasonably clear with voices, is overall rather flat and thin, the 'WL753 struggles to garner a heartfelt recommendation.

Sure it's better than its cheaper sibling, but it's outclassed by its price rivals.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesWL
Product LineREGZA
Product NameToshiba 40WL753
Product Model40WL753
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.toshiba.co.uk
Brand NameToshiba
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerToshiba
Manufacturer Part Number40WL753B

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Technical Information

FeaturesChild Lock
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size101.6 cm (40")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption134.30 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • REGZA 40WL753 LED-LCD TV
  • Remote Control
  • Wireless LAN Dongle

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate19 kg
Width100.7 cm
Depth4.9 cm
Height63.9 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions63.9 cm (H): 100.7 cm (W): 4.9 cm (D)