Toshiba 26AV713 review

The Toshiba 26AV713 continues the trend of praiseworthy Freeview tuners in its 2010 range of TVs Tested at £290.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Simple-but-effective approach sees Toshiba equalling the class leaders

For

  • Very nice tuner
  • deep blacks and punchy colours with Blu-ray
  • decent detail

Against

  • Lacks black detail
  • poor sound
  • DVD picture could be better

Toshiba hasn't been having a particularly good time of it recently, especially in terms of TV reviews.

All too often in recent months, we've found that the company's high-end models are a qualitative step behind the class leaders, while its budget offerings have been undercut for price.

So the company may be rather pleased with the rating for its 26AV713B – it might ‘only' be four stars, but that's still very good.

Decent punch and vibrancy
There's nothing beautiful about its styling or menu system, but it's passable in both regards, and while it has a low score for HDMI connectivity – with just two sockets, both rear mounted – we're not convinced many people need more, on what is likely to be a bedroom set.

You'll notice early on that the Toshiba has an active backlight, which slowly lights or dims in accordance with the action on screen.

These systems are ten-a-penny these days, and some are worth using (as long as you're not gaming), but the Toshiba's backlight goes too dark in dim scenes, robbing them of too much detail. A word to the wise: it's best switched off.

Even then, its portrayal of Gotham City in The Dark Knight is still a little lacking in insight, but the blacks are very impressive in their inky depth.

Good detail and edge definition
Besides, the lighter scenes of the Blu-ray prove that the ‘AV713 has very good detail recovery and edge definition. There's decent punch to the whites, and vibrancy to colours, as well as a good overall sense of vitality and texture.

If there's occasionally just a little too much red to skin tones, it generally avoids unnatural warmth.

Unfortunately it's not quite as capable with DVD. Its 576i pictures are unpleasantly smeary. This can be cured by sending 576p from your player, but its blacks can lack detail, and there's not as much overall vibrancy or punch as with Blu-ray.

Detail levels are good, however, and in isolation, the Toshiba will be a fine DVD display – although there's no getting around the fact there are better options if standard-def discs are your priority.

Clean, solid and vibrant pictures
The Freeview tuners on Toshiba's 2010 TV range have garnered a fair amount of praise from us over the past few months, and we're going to continue the trend here. The ‘AV713 produces very clean, solid and vibrant pictures, and the EPG is simple and sensibly laid-out – plus, it doesn't cover the whole screen.

The sound is less impressive, however, with the Toshiba throwing out comfortably the smallest, most cluttered and least distinct audio in the test.

You can add some scale and space by using ‘surround' mode, but it's still lightweight. So, a mixed bag really, but one with enough positives for it to be worth considering, especially if you find it reasonably discounted.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesAV
Product LineREGZA
Product NameToshiba 26AV713
Product Model26AV713
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.toshiba.co.uk
Brand NameToshiba
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerToshiba
Manufacturer Part Number26AV713DB

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports2

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand26.5 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate9 kg
Weight Approximate7.70 kg
Width with Stand66.6 cm
Height with Stand47.5 cm
Width66.6 cm
Depth9.4 cm
Height42.9 cm
ColourGlossy Black
Dimensions42.9 cm (H): 66.6 cm (W): 9.4 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Aspect Ratio16:9
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size66 cm (26")

Audio

RMS Output Power10 W

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption500 mW
Maximum Resolution1366 x 768
Operating Power Consumption90 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG2)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format720p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz