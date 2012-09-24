Trending

Samsung UE40ES8000 review

Samsung continues to impress with excellent Blu-ray picture quality and smart content Tested at £1450

Our Verdict

Samsung continues to impress with excellent Blu-ray picture and smart content

For

  • Crisp, detailed images
  • well-designed and friendly interface
  • great control app and interactive controls
  • extensive features

Against

  • Pricey
  • not the finest DVD upscaler

Many TVs take advantage of smartphone functionality to have their own control apps alongside the traditional remote. Samsung has gone even further with the 8000 series, including this UE40ES8000, adding motion gesture and voice control to the list of ways you can navigate your set.

While these new control methods work fine, the novelty soon wears off. We were happier using either of the two remotes – a traditional unit with a backlight, and a Smart Touch Control, both of which work efficiently.

Samsung UE40ES8000: Tech specs
This set has a camera built in – useful for Skype video calls. It also uses face recognition software to sign in to personalised apps/accounts such as Twitter.

Samsung’s user interface is slick and it makes the Smart Hub and Smart Apps portals fun to use. There are loads of features, from the regular film, TV and music-on-demand services such as YouTube, BBC iPlayer and Acetrax, to Samsung’s own family and lifestyle apps.

You can also access media stored on NAS devices, computer, smartphones or USB stick over a home network via the built-in wi-fi or ethernet connection.

The Samsung UE40ES8000’s thin-bezel frame and curved stand make for an elegant set.

Samsung UE40ES8000

Samsung UE40ES8000: Picture quality
Even more impressive is the picture quality. This TV comes equipped with both Freesat and Freeview HD tuners; while Freesat channels are crisper, Freeview HD looks good as well, with BBC HD looking clean and sharp.

Fine details are dug out of every image, a trait even more evident when you play Blu-ray discs. Colours are rich and textured without straying too far into overblown territory, while the contrast between deep blacks and sharp whites is strong.

The Panasonic TX-P42GT50 still has better low-level detail without compromising the depth of black, but in brighter scenes the Samsung edges ahead at displaying tiny details.

Samsung UE40ES8000: 3D performanceThis detail helps when watching in 3D, where great depth levels and stable motion make this active 3D set easy viewing. Two pairs of lightweight active glasses are included.

We play the Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol DVD to test the set’s upscaling. It’s a surprisingly faltering performance: it’s a decent picture, but there’s a hint of graininess and the colours aren’t as exciting or convincing compared with its handling of Blu-rays – or with the upscaling talents of the Sony set. We’d leave the upscaling duties to a decent Blu-ray player.

Sound is on the usual thin side, with dialogue unclear until you increase the volume. There are sound modes to try: Clear Voice enhances dialogue but surrounding noise is then compromised, while Amplify aims to make a bigger, punchier sound, although things get a bit too harsh. There are different picture modes too, but we saw no real benefit in using them.

Samsung UE40ES8000: Verdict
The 40ES8000 is one of the more expensive sets we've tested at this size, but it is bristling with features. Its comparatively poor showing with DVD upscaling gives other sets a certain edge, but it’s a gorgeous screen that certainly sets a high standard.

Specifications

General Information

Product Series8000
Product NameSamsung UE40ES8000
Product ModelUE40ES8000Q
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberUE40ES8000QXZT

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGANo
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports3

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA
Standby Power Consumption100 mW
Energy Consumption per Year161 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption88 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand17.6 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate11.80 kg
Width with Stand90.6 cm
Weight Approximate9.50 kg
Height with Stand57.1 cm
Width90.6 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth3.1 cm
Height54 cm
ColourSilver
Dimensions54 cm (H): 90.6 cm (W): 3.1 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesWeb Browser
Streaming ServiceYourVideo
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
WebcamYes
3D TechnologyShutter
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size101.6 cm (40")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Video

Digital TunerDVB-S2
Motion Interpolation TechnologyClear Motion Rate 800
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • UE40ES8000Q LED-LCD TV
  • 2 x 3D Active Glasses
  • Smart Touch Remote Control
  • IR Blaster
  • Batteries
  • User Manual

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year