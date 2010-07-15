It's taken Panasonic some time to get on the LED-backlit bandwagon, but the terrific new TX-L32D28 has been worth the wait.
That said, in the silver finish of our review sample it looks a little old-fashioned, despite its trendy tilting stand. White and purple (yes, purple) versions are also available, which might lift the look a little, but even so, for a set using edge-lit LED technology, the Panasonic isn't as slim as you'd hope.
By way of compensation, this is possibly the best-equipped 32in TV we've ever tested. It includes both Freesat and Freeview HD tuners, access to Panasonic's VieraCast online video service, plus the ability to stream from your PC over DLNA.
Well equipped, impressive picture
Two USB ins are included and, just by way of garnish, there are four HDMI 1.4 inputs, one of which includes the audio return channel.
To cap it all, the 'D28 serves up a deeply impressive picture. Freesat looks best off-air, with sharply defined edges and plentiful punch, while Blu-ray exhibits excellent motion so long as you're moderate with Panasonic's Intelligent Frame Creation system.
In fact, the only performance downside of any note is the sound, which lacks scale and warmth.
So why only four stars? It's simply that it costs far more than some fine rivals. But if you find a better deal, we'd definitely consider this TV: it's one of the finest of its size available.
Panasonic TX-L32D28 review
The price of this 32 inch Panasonic Freesat-toting LCD holds it back - otherwise, there's nothing to stop it getting that coveted fifth star Tested at £1100.00
Our Verdict
Lovely in many ways: if it were cheaper, it’d be a cert for five stars
For
- Terrific picture
- excellent specification
Against
- Too expensive for its size
- sound isn’t great, although that’s nothing new for a flat TV
It's taken Panasonic some time to get on the LED-backlit bandwagon, but the terrific new TX-L32D28 has been worth the wait.
Specifications
View All
General Information
|Product Series
|D28
|Product Line
|Viera
|Product Name
|Panasonic TX-L32D28
|Product Model
|TX-L32D28BP
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.panasonic.co.uk
|Brand Name
|Panasonic
|Product Type
|LED-LCD TV
|Manufacturer
|Panasonic
|Manufacturer Part Number
|TXL32D28BPA
Interfaces-Ports
|HDMI
|Yes
|CI+
|Yes
|VGA
|Yes
|USB
|Yes
|Total Number of HDMI Ports
|4
Physical Characteristics
|Depth with Stand
|20.1 cm
|Weight with Stand Approximate
|17 kg
|Width with Stand
|79.5 cm
|Weight Approximate
|12 kg
|Height with Stand
|53.6 cm
|Width
|79.5 cm
|Depth
|7.7 cm
|Height
|52.1 cm
|Dimensions
|52.1 cm (H): 79.5 cm (W): 7.7 cm (D)
Technical Information
|Features
|Picture and Text (PAT)
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Backlight Technology
|Direct LED
|Internet Access
|Yes
|Horizontal Viewing Angle
|178°
|PC Streaming
|Yes
|Electronic Program Guide
|Yes
|Vertical Viewing Angle
|178°
|Screen Size
|81.3 cm (32")
Network and Communication
|Ethernet
|Yes
Audio
|RMS Output Power
|20 W
|Sound System
|Surround Sound
Energy and Performance
|Standby Power Consumption
|300 mW
|Maximum Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Operating Power Consumption
|136 W
Video
|Digital Tuner
|DVB-T (MPEG4)
|Video Signal Standard
|HDTV
|Scan Format
|1080p
|Standard Refresh Rate
|50 Hz
Miscellaneous
|DLNA Certified
|Yes
|Environmentally Friendly
|Yes
|Environmental Certification
|REACH