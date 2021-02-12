Samsung is putting high refresh rate screens in two mid-range Galaxy smartphones

Mid-range smartphones are rarely exciting, but Samsung's next two are the exception to that rule. They both feature screens with high refresh rates – a feature previously limited to high-end handsets.

The models in question are the Galaxy A52 (5G) and A72. According to a leak from SamMobile, the former will sport a 120Hz screen (as seen on the Galaxy S21 range), while the A72 will have a 90Hz panel. 90Hz is still no slouch – it's higher than the 60Hz displays seen on the iPhone 12 range. The standard, non-5G version of the A52 will have a 90Hz screen too.

Obviously a 120Hz screen will require more processing power, so the 5G version of the A52 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip, while the 4G version will have to make do with a Snapdragon 720G.

The 5G A52's screen will be large, too, at 6.5 inches. Other than that, it will have fairly standard specs for a mid-range phone.

Still, good news for those wanting more advanced display tech from their smartphone. Is it time for Apple to up its game for the iPhone 13?

Samsung's new A range phones should launch next month.

MORE:

These are the best smartphones for music and movies on the move

Google fan? Check out the best Android phones

And Apple fans will want the best iPhones money can buy