Samsung Galaxy S22 price leak suggests two S22 Ultra models will launch

Price is one of the most sought-after details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 – and now we might finally have it. Leaker Roland Quandt has revealed what he claims are the official European prices for the Galaxy S22 lineup (via Android Police), and in that disclosure is the suggestion there will be not only one but two models of its range-topping S22 Ultra model: one with 8GB of RAM, and one with 12GB.

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn't think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation.Actual official EURO prices:S22 8/128GB = 849S22 8/256GB = 899S22+ 8/128GB = 1049S22+ 8/256GB = 1099S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1249S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 pic.twitter.com/QRnfrhkzTzJanuary 22, 2022 See more

If these are accurate, the S22 handsets will cost more or less the same as their S21 predecessors did upon launch. The 8GB S22 Ultra will cost the same as the 12GB S21 Ultra. If you want the S22 Ultra with a huge 12GB of RAM, it seems you'll need to shell out at least €1349.

The leak shows the standard S22 starting at €849, and the middle-sitting S22+ at €1049. For comparison, the S21 started at £769 ($799, AU$1249), the S21+ at £949 ($1049, AU$1449) and the S21 Ultra at £1149 ($1200, AU$1849).

A previous leak said that the S22 range would be slightly more expensive than their S21 counterparts. You can blame the global chip shortage for that one.

Last week, Samsung confirmed it will launch the next Galaxy S series phone next month (a spokesperson previously announced an 8th February launch date, but Samsung's UK arm refused to confirm that to us). You can even reserve the device now before it has even been announced if you're so inclined.

We're expecting to see the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet debut alongside the Galaxy S22 family, too. In the meantime, we've rounded up all the Samsung Galaxy S22 release date, price and specs rumours here.

MORE:

Our guide to the best Android smartphones

Best smartphones 2021: best phones for music and movies on the move