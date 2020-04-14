Enjoy high-performance wireless music on the move with Powerbeats from Beats by Dr. Dre. There’s no better motivation to keep moving than your favourite tunes but you need the right earphones to make the most of your music and maximise your exercise.

The new Powerbeats combine an ergonomic, comfortable design with a secure fit that will ensure the earbuds stay in your ears, no matter the workout. Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks add extra stability, and ear tips are supplied in four sizes. Designed to fit the shape of your ears, you can enjoy wireless sound from your phone or music player in style.

(Image credit: Beats / Dixons Carphone)

The Powerbeats from Beats don’t just look the part, they sound it too, thanks to the same powerful, dynamic and balanced audio found in the Powerbeats Pro. There’s noise isolation, too, with a speech-detecting accelerometer and dual-beam forming microphones that target your voice and filter out external noise. Class 1 Bluetooth ensures an extended wireless range and fewer dropouts.

Battery life is crucial for wireless headphones and the Powerbeats deliver an impressive 15 hours’ of battery, powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, so you won’t need to worry about them running out – even on long runs or cycles. And thanks to Fast Fuel, just 5 minutes of charging will give you 1 hour of wireless music playback.

(Image credit: Beats / Dixons Carphone)

Wireless headphones are ideal for exercise, making it easy to move around without worrying about cables. The Powerbeats from Beats are sweat- and water-resistant, too - so they’ll keep working even during the toughest workout – or even if you’re just lounging by the pool.

Elsewhere you can enjoy enhanced phone call performance and integrated on-ear controls for calls and music. You can play/pause, change tracks or take calls from the button on the earbud. The earbuds also work with Siri on iOS devices, plus a range of voice assistants on other compatible devices, for voice-activated, hands-free control.

(Image credit: Beats)

And it’s easy to get started on iOS devices – simply power on and hold near your iPhone, then connect automatically to your Apple Watch, iPad or Mac.

Compatible with Android and iOS devices, the new Powerbeats wireless earphones are available now in black, white and red.