In one of the most overt demonstrations of two-channel confidence we've ever seen at ISE, Revox - a brand with more history and cachet than most - is showing an entirely new stereo range. With admirable confidence, the range is named 'Joy'.

Network receivers

The S118 network receiver is as colourful as you like

Each component in the range is compact (just 20cm wide), certainly looks and feels nicely built and is available in a number of fetching finishes. There are three models of Joy network receiver, the S118, S119 MkII and S120 MkII. The S118 features 120W of power per channel, has optical and coaxial digital inputs alongside an ethernet socket, and can deal with all the usual file formats (including AAC, FLAC, WAV and MP3). The S119 MkII and S120 MkII up the power to 160W a side, double up on digital inputs and include aptX Bluetooth connectivity. too.

Legacy formats too

The Joy CD player can link to the Revox network receivers

The Joy CD player feels equally luxurious, thanks to its aluminium casing and glass front panel. A Joy Link socket means the CD player can connect to any of the Joy network receiver models for simple system control.

All-in-one desktop system

The Revox Joy Symphony is an all-in-one streaming system

The Revox Joy Symphony, meanwhile, is a discrete desktop system. It's a 25 watts per channel design, measures 14cm x 50cm x 30cm (h,w,d) and has optical and coaxial digital inputs as well as a USB socket and the ability to stream wirelessly from phone or tablet.

G series speaker range

In addition, Revox has an audio server, a DAB+/FM module and a five-strong range of loudspeakers (the G series) ready to go. The ranges are expected in 'selected' retail outlets before the end of next month, with prices to be confirmed mere moments before that. And when the review samples we're expecting arrive, you'll be the first to know.