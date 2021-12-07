Ideal Christmas present idea: Record Store Day releases £25 and £50 gift tokens

Here's a great idea for the vinyl collector in you life: record tokens. Brought to you by Record Store Day and National Book Tokens, these new offerings, just in time for Christmas 2021, are gift cards in denominations of £25 and £50 which can be bought or redeemed at independent record shops both in-store and online.

The Record Token will be activated by Record Store Day and posted to the address of your choice.



And of course, they're not just for Christmas! These tokens are a top shout for the devoted vinyl collector in your life as well as fledgling curators yet to experience a good crate rummage or buying their first LP.

Received a voucher (or thinking of gifting an actual album rather than a gift token) but not sure what to buy? Allow us to humbly recommend our feature entitled 18 songs that sound their best on vinyl.

MORE:

All over Record Store Day 2021? Prove it by taking our Record Store Day 2021 quiz: test your knowledge of best-selling vinyl albums

Still looking for a deck? See the best record player deals 2021

Dreaming of travel? Read 28 record stores to visit before you die