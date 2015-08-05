At the heart of the new BeoLink multi-room music platform is the new BeoMusic app which, much like Sonos and other audio systems, will show you all your connected devices and allow you to stop and start music in any room.

BeoLink Multiroom is supported by a range of B&O products, including the the BeoSound Moment, BeoPlay A9 speaker and BeoSound Essence. Bang and Olufsen’s TVs can also be used as either a speaker or a source within the multi-room system.

You can also bring classic B&O products to the party with the B&O Converter wireless add-on.

To add rooms to the multi-room system, you simply need to tap the desired product, with B&O saying it's "as easy as turning on and off the lights". Albeit your lights are probably a touch cheaper.

As with other multi-room systems, separate tracks can be played on separate speakers, or the same track can be played across all speakers on the network. Users can link or unlink rooms via the BeoMusic app or BeoRemote One.

B&O has said that all BeoLink Multiroom products will be kept up-to-date through software updates.

You can read more about BeoLink Multiroom on the B&O website.

MORE: B&O BeoVision Avant 55 review

MORE: Best multi-room music systems