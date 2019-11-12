The best record player deals ahead of Black Friday 2019

Vinyl is back in a big way. So whether you're planning to purchase your first turntable, want a cheap record player for the kids, or are keen to upgrade your existing hi-fi system, we've tracked down the biggest and best deals on a whole range of record players.

Most of the turntables features here are pretty much plug and play, with a tonearm and cartridge included in the box. That means you can be up and running in minutes.

You'll also spot some great deals on wireless Bluetooth turntables, which allow you to stream your vinyl selection. Put simply, you'll find great turntable for every budget, ranging from under $100 to premium models and What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

Read on for pick of the best turntable deals, bargains and savings online. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching fast, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Audio Technica AT-LP60USB $129 $99 at Walmart

"A reliably articulate and well-featured deck, well worth the asking price," we said in our four star review. Aside from balanced and organised sound, it has the ability to rip your vinyl to digital files – and now costs less than $100!

View Deal

Lenco L-85 $149 $129 at Walmart

Fun features and user-friendly operation make this Lenco the best budget plug-and-play turntable we’ve come across. Even better, you can save 20 bucks right now at Walmart.

View Deal

Rega Planar 1 Plus Turntable $595 $475 at WorldWideStereo

This five star turntable serves up a winning combination of convenience and superb sound. The sound really starts to mature after a couple of days, becoming more full-bodied and rhythmically exciting. A great pound-for-pound performer, now under $500.View Deal

Audio Technica AT-LP3 $249 $199 at WorldWideStereo

This is a brilliant budget turntable. As well as being fully automatic (you need only jab a few buttons for your record to play), it has a built-in phono stage, a fool-proof set-up and an easily-removable cartridge. An hugely-enjoyable turntable with a tempting $50 discount.

View Deal