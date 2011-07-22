The Audio Pro WF100 is a system for bringing wireless functionality to an existing setup.



All you need is an audio or USB output on your source (MP3 player, phone, computer) and an audio input at the other (dock, powered speakers, amp).



Two USB-stick-sized dongles do the rest, just requiring power from a wireless network.



It’s bulkier than Apple’s AirPlay or Airport Express but more versatile and offering a smaller, and minimal, quality drop.

