Audio Pro WF100 review

You can get an instant wireless setup via USB using the Audio Pro WF100 Tested at £150

Our Verdict

An interesting proposition for anyone tempted by wireless hi-fi

For

  • Versatile
  • minimal quality drop

Against

  • Bulkier than its Apple rivals

The Audio Pro WF100 is a system for bringing wireless functionality to an existing setup.

All you need is an audio or USB output on your source (MP3 player, phone, computer) and an audio input at the other (dock, powered speakers, amp).

Two USB-stick-sized dongles do the rest, just requiring power from a wireless network.

It’s bulkier than Apple’s AirPlay or Airport Express but more versatile and offering a smaller, and minimal, quality drop.

