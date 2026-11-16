Want to grow your 4K Blu-ray collection? Keep your ear to the ground this Black Friday

In a world of streaming services, I still can’t get over the joy of holding my favourite movie in my hands. There’s something about placing it proudly on my shelf and knowing no change in rights ownership or patchy wi-fi signal will stop me from watching it whenever I like.

It’s not just the experience of admiring my small but treasured 4K Blu-ray collection on the shelves, though; these physical discs deliver better sound and picture performance than their streaming counterparts.

With higher bitrates and far less compression than streaming, 4K Blu-rays can deliver a crisper, subtler, more detailed picture. The upgrade to audio is even more pronounced, with greater resolution and dynamics creating a noticeably more involving and dramatic experience.

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The biggest catch, however, is the rather hefty cost. Your average 4K Blu-ray can set you back about £25. If you want the even more premium Steelbook editions, that will cost around £35. Some can even go up to around £50 a pop. That means that buying every film you want to watch in the format is simply not possible for most of us.

Luckily, Black Friday is around the corner, and I’m hoping to see some great discs at a discounted price. It’s worth keeping your ear to the ground even in the lead-up to the big day itself (27 November).

If you just can’t wait a minute longer, however, HMV has an ongoing three for £50 multibuy deal going on right now, which could make you some serious savings. I've personally got my eye on the 4K Blu-ray of Godzilla Minus One and the stylish-looking Little Shop Of Horrors Steelbook, both of which are comfort movies that I find myself coming back to at least once a year.

Are you on the lookout for physical media this Black Friday? Let us know in the poll below!

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