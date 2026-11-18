If you are looking for a new soundbar to add to your home cinema setup, then the Black Friday period is a great time to do so. We are already seeing plenty of discounts on a range of different products.

But which products are actually worth your time? It’s well worth planning which soundbars you really want to have in your home ahead of the week of Black Friday. The team at What Hi-Fi? have reviewed countless bars since the category emerged in the early 2000s.

That means we know which ones are worth looking at. And there are three models we are hoping to see discounted this Black Friday. They have all proven themselves in the test room as top-notch performers, with each of the soundbars on this list being What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

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Sonos Beam Gen 2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Drive to Survive))

The Beam Gen 2 has won an Award every year since its release in 2021, making it the one to beat in the entry-level Dolby Atmos soundbar category. This solo bar delivers a detailed, nuanced and engaging sound that improves upon the vast majority of TV speakers.

Its approach to delivering virtual Atmos without sounding overly processed or synthetic is impressive, and it produces a wide soundfield for such a small soundbar.

There have been many rivals for the Beam Gen 2 over the years and, while some soundbars – the JBL Bar 300MK2 for example – put up a solid fight, nothing has properly troubled our Award winner at this level.

It launched at £449 in the UK, and the price has dropped to £339 at Amazon with an early deal right now. Hopefully we will see this go down even further once Black Friday begins.

Samsung HW-Q990H

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you don’t have the budget for a full-fat speaker system but are not satisfied with a single soundbar, choosing a soundbar package is a great option. The Samsung HW-Q990H represents the best of the bunch, and just snagged a Product of the Year Award for 2026.

The system is made up of a subwoofer, two surround speakers and a central soundbar. It follows on from Samsung’s HW-Q990F (which also scored a five-star rating) and in our review, we say: “Its ability to capture a touch more detail and nuance, and place spatial sound effects with even greater precision, makes this system another step up in a lineage of soundbars that have improved year-on-year.”

Although it launched at an eye-popping £1599, the soundbar system has quickly come down in price since its release; we have already spotted some sizeable discounts before Black Friday has even begun. You can get the Q990H for £879 at Amazon, for instance. That’s a great price for such an impressive system, and we will certainly be checking to see if it goes down any further.

KEF XIO

(Image credit: KEF)

Now, this one is more of a long shot, but we can’t help but hope to see a discount on the KEF XIO, which is the first soundbar from the British brand. It’s an incredible piece of kit, offering a 5.1.2-channel configuration as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.

In our review, we say: “Despite the XIO’s slim and relatively compact dimensions, it still manages to produce an impressively wide and immersive soundstage.” Its ability to spread sound around the space is admirable, too, as it manages to keep each frequency clear yet integrated.

Although it launched last year, the soundbar’s price has not really budged from its original price of £1999. That’s quite a hefty price for an all-in-one soundbar, so we have got our fingers crossed that it will get its first Black Friday discount. A home cinema nerd can dream, after all.

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