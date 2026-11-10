Leica’s upgraded premium 4K projector promises versatility and a bright display “even in ambient light”

German brand Leica has released a smart 4K projector which it says can “transform a wide variety of locations into a private cinema”.

The Leica Cine Play 1 Plus claims a peak brightness of 4200 ANSI lumens, with the brand saying this results in a “bright, high-contrast display even in ambient light”. The brand adds that it is an upgraded version of the older Cine Play 1, offering “significantly increased brightness and contrast”.

Compared with the previous model’s contrast ratio of up to 1500:1, Leica says that the new Cine Play can go up to 2000:1 for more “detailed reproduction of dark areas”.

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The projector uses triple RGB laser technology and Leica’s proprietary image-processing system under the hood. There is also an integrated sound system, offering Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual:X support for “spatial sound reproduction”. There’s no Dolby Atmos on the cards, though.

When setting up the projector, there are a range of shortcuts to adapt the picture to your space. That includes an automatic image alignment and focus adjustment feature which delivers, says Leica, a “perfectly aligned image in a matter of seconds”. You can also tilt the projector’s body thanks to the built-in cradle.

The model also supports a number of HDR formats, including HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision, theoretically allowing for optimal viewing of a range of content.

Its compact body sports a “Bauhaus-inspired aesthetic”, comprising an aluminium housing with a glass front and aluminium rear panel. There’s no built-in battery with this projector, however, so make sure you have access to the mains.

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You can also add the optional Leica Floor Stand 1, which features an integrated pin-contact system that enables a power supply without visible cables. That will cost you an extra £370 / AU$790.

In terms of connectivity, Bluetooth, wi-fi and Apple AirPlay are all on board. It also comes with the VIDAA smart platform built-in, which gives you access to streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+.

The mini projector is certainly priced at the premium end of the lifestyle market, coming in at £2550. The Cine Play 1 Plus is coming to Australia too (pricing TBC), but it doesn’t appear to be available in the US.

We have yet to get this new model into our test room, but its compact build and versatile design seem like a promising addition to the 4K projector market on paper. Leica is better known for its line of high-end cameras, so we are hoping its reputation for image quality can carry over to its latest home cinema venture.

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