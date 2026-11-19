As our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, has said many times over, there’s something inherently magical about a proper home cinema.

Whether it's “the dust fairies dancing in the beam of light” or the added oomph a decent, proper 5.1, multi-speaker surround sound offers, once you've experienced that magic, it’s hard to go back to a basic TV and soundbar – at least for serious movie watching.

The only downside is that they tend to take oodles of space and can be very expensive. So, to help buyers on a budget, we’ve put together this package.

Combining five-star parts, including past and present What Hi-Fi? Award winners, we built it with one explicit goal: creating the cheapest, proper home cinema possible that’s still capable of delivering a truly magical experience.

And if that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, we’re expecting parts of it to drop even further in price during the Black Friday sales next week.

A good AV amp is the beating heart of any home cinema system. Which is why we built this one around the multi-Award-winning, five-star Sony TA-AN1000. First reviewed all the way back in 2023, thanks to gradual price drops, it remains a performance-per-pound/dollar champ – hence it winning another Product of the Year trophy last week at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026.

Capable of delivering a spacious presentation, stellar dynamics and a generally precise but detailed sound, it’s one of the best value AVRs available right now. And based on past Black Fridays, we expect it to drop even further in price next week.

But, as any movie fan knows, a good AVR only shines when it’s matched with a good, sonically complementary speaker system. Enter the five-star Wharfedale DX-3 HCP. Its story is similar to the Sony. We reviewed it in 2023, liked it so much we gave it a Best Buy Award, and thanks to gradual price drops, still recommend it.

Compact and capable of delivering punchy dynamics and a detailed, crisp sound, it’s not only great value, it’s also a great sonic match with the Sony. We know that, as we tested them together.

As you'll likely need cables to connect the speakers to the AVR, we've also included the Chord Company C-ScreenX, which we use in our review rooms due to its stellar build quality and consistent performance.

Next up we have another former Award-winner: the Epson EH-TW7100. The unit picked up our Best Projector £1250-£2000 trophy in 2024, but it has since dropped in price, generally retailing for around £1299 in most stores. But thanks to early Black Friday sales, you can currently grab one for £999 / $999 – its lowest price ever.

That’s a stellar price for a proper long throw capable of delivering a balanced picture full of contrast and colour that will delight serious movie fans for years to come. Its compact dimensions and ability to throw a 100-inch image from distances between 2.95 and 4.77m also make it a solid option for people looking to use it in a normal, or even slightly small, room.

As for sources, though we normally recommend the Apple TV 4K (especially the new one we just reviewed), given this system’s focus on affordability, we’d suggest grabbing the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) for streaming and/or the Panasonic DP-UB150EB for Blu-rays.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) isn’t the latest version, but it’s a five-star, Best Buy winner that’s radically dropped in price since the new model was unveiled, currently retailing for £46.99 / $46.99.

Given the retail giant’s habit of giving its own devices big discounts over Black Friday, it will almost certainly be even cheaper at some point during the sale. Featuring all the apps you can think of and offering flawless HDR support, it’s the best budget option currently available.

The same is true of the Panasonic player, which is still used as part of our home cinema reference set-up.

Looking for a slightly different system? Let us know in the comments below, and we’ll try to build one that meets your requirements.

Also, make sure to keep an eye out for our Black Friday Live Hubs. We’ll be launching them next week and posting all the latest and greatest AV deals we recommend in real time during the event!

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