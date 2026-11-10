This classic 1970s David Bowie film now has a 50th anniversary special edition 4K Blu-ray

Here's a must for fans of David Bowie and deluxe, collectors' edition physical media alike. The Man Who Fell To Earth is out next month in a 50th anniversary 4K Blu-ray.

The 1976 classic was directed by Nicolas Roeg (Don't Look Now) and sees Bowie in his debut film role. He plays a humanoid alien who's come to earth in search of water to send back to his home planet, but is soon at the mercy of humankind's vices and corruption.

This edition has been restored and is the first time it's available in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR. It comes with SteelBook art by Alice X. Zhang, and is packed with extras, including an interview with Bowie from French TV in 1977, interviews with other cast and crew, a feature on the soundtrack and the trailer.

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The Man Who Fell To Earth special edition is out on 15th December. You can pre-order it now exclusively from Lionsgate Limited.

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I listened to David Bowie in a 360-degree show, and now I've seen what spatial audio can do