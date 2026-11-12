Apple TV has just added this much-needed feature to make streaming more accessible

Streaming service Apple TV has added a much-needed feature to make its content more accessible. You will be able to toggle on British Sign Language (BSL) or American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for a selection of Apple Originals.

That’s a great step forward for Deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers who prefer watching with sign language over subtitles. BSL and ASL are unique languages with their own grammar, structure and visual cues that convey emotion far better than subtitles.

Films with sign language interpretation will be labelled with a Sign Language icon. You can turn it on via the Apple TV app settings, then press the Sign Language button while watching. There is also the option to use the search feature, which Apple says makes it easier to find titles that feature sign language with simple phrases like “with ASL”.

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The first new release to include the translation is Being Heumann – a biographical drama about the US disability rights activist Judith Heumann. It comes out on Apple TV this Friday. Daniel Durant, who directed the film’s sign language interpretation, said: “Bringing this experience to life required a lot of care to ensure every translation captured the emotion and meaning of the story.”

F1: The Movie is also getting a BSL and ASL translation. We regularly use the fast-paced racing film to challenge the latest home cinema kit in our test room, especially for a sound system's handling of Dolby Atmos, so it’s good to see the movie reaching a wider audience.

Later this year, the tech giant says that the upcoming Way Of The Warrior Kid and the 2020 war film Greyhound will follow, with more Apple Original titles to come.

While the catalogue of films in BSL and ASL is fairly small for now, it’s a promising sign that Apple TV has added the feature to some of its original releases. HBO Max has said it plans to add BSL interpretation to some of its offerings since it became available in the UK, but we are still awaiting this addition.

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