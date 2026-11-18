Independent music streaming service Qobuz has officially launched on Apple TV, and it’s bringing more than just hi-res music streams to the big screen.

Qobuz has reportedly designed this app for "living-room listening", with everything from its full catalogue of lossless quality tracks to its editorial picks and personalised recommendations based on your listening habits.

Qobuz curated playlists (which focus on human-led curation rather than algorithms) are also featured, as is the service's Qobuzissimes feature, which highlights new, up-and-coming songs and artists.

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Thanks to expanded real estate that comes with viewing the service on a TV or projector, Qobuz presents album covers, tracklists, and credits side-by-side, meaning everything is now viewable at a glance.

Lyrics are presented on-screen and in sync with the track, meaning singing along is certainly possible (though we should stress, very much optional), and your Qobuz libraries (including tracks, albums, artists and playlists) will sync across devices, meaning any changes you make on the Apple TV app will reflect on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Last, but by no means least, the app supports Qobuz Connect, meaning you can start playing music on a mobile device and then beam it to your Apple TV provided you're on the same wi-fi network.

What’s more, you can continue to control the music on your phone while the Apple TV handles playback.

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The Qobuz app is available to download from the App Store now, although we should note that playback capabilities vary by model.

It's available on all Apple TVs that can run tvOS 26, with the 2022 and 2026 Apple TV 4K supporting playback up to 24-bit/192 kHz. The 2022 model is limited to 24-bit/48 kHz, which is a shame. Still, we're always pleased to see a new service join the Apple TV roster, especially when it focuses on high-quality music streaming.

MORE:

Read our full Qobuz review

As well as our Apple TV 4K (2026) review

And check out our picks for the best streaming devices here