Watch Rugby League World Cup final 2026 live streams

The Rugby League World Cup 2026 final is finely poised, with Australia and New Zealand set to face off in a rematch of the tournament opener. The Kiwis outplayed the Kangaroos on that occasion, but Kevin Walters' men took full advantage of a pair of interceptions and Kalyn Ponga's broken arm to secure a narrow 24-22 victory. Was it just a fluke?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rugby League World Cup final 2026 8.35am GMT / 7:35pm AEDT – Sun, 15th Nov Free streams 7plus (Australia) / ThreeNow (New Zealand) WATCH ANYWHERE Try NordVPN (100% risk free)

Up until their semi-final thrashing of Samoa, Australia had looked like less than the sum of their parts and certainly a lesser side than New Zealand. Las weekend, however, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Pat Carrigan transformed their much-maligned forward pack into the team's beating heart, and Reece Walsh took care of the rest. Six Kangaroos crossed the whitewash, and Walsh bagged himself a hat-trick.

A mix of shock and horror greeted the sight of Ponga's name on Stacey Jones' teamsheet against Tonga, but he didn't just come through unscathed – he dominated the game, setting up three tries, making three try-saving tackles, gaining 193m with the ball and absorbing multiple big hits, all with a metal plate and 11 screws in his arm, just 23 days after breaking it. It was utterly extraordinary.

The Kiwis' forward pack of James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Naufahu Whyte allows Ponga and Jahrome Hughes to scheme away, and it's been dominant from the off. The Aussies, however, have raised their game, and will have the backing of the vast majority of the Lang Park crowd. It's been 13 years since these two met in the RLWC final, and it was Australia who prevailed on that occasion.

Read on as we explain how to watch Rugby League World Cup final 2026 for free from anywhere.

How can I watch Rugby League World Cup final 2026 for free?

The 2026 Rugby League World Cup final is available to watch for free in Australia and New Zealand:

🇦🇺 Australia: 7plus

🇳🇿 New Zealand: ThreeNow

If you're currently abroad, you can simply use a VPN to tap into that free Australia vs New Zealand coverage. More details below...

Watch Rugby League World Cup final 2026 live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Rugby League World Cup final 2026 live streams while travelling abroad. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can, however, use a VPN to get around this.

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Watch Rugby League World Cup final 2026 live streams in US

Premier Sports is showing the Rugby League World Cup final in the US.

Unfortunately, a pass for the RLWC final will set you back $20.

Visiting the US from Australia? Use NordVPN to access your free Australia vs New Zealand coverage.

Watch Rugby League World Cup final 2026 live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is where you can watch the Rugby League World Cup final in the UK.

It costs £18.99 for a month, or £150 for the year. You also have the option to add it to your existing Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video subs.

Outside the UK today? Use NordVPN to watch Australia vs New Zealand as if you were back home.

Watch Rugby League World Cup final 2026 live streams in Australia

Australian footy fans have the best deal of anyone, with the Rugby League World Cup final going out for free on Seven.

That means it can be live streamed on 7plus. You need a free account to watch. Register with your name, birth year and Australian postcode (e.g. 2064).

Away from home? Unlock your free Australia vs New Zealand stream with NordVPN.

Rugby League World Cup final 2026: Need to know

What time does Rugby League World Cup final 2026 kick off? Australia vs New Zealand kicks off at 6.35pm AEST local time in Brisbane on Sunday, 15 November. That's 8.35am GMT in the UK, and 3.35am ET / 12.35am PT in the US.

What is the Australia vs New Zealand head-to-head? Australia have won 108 of their 145 previous encounters with New Zealand. The Kiwis have won 34. In Australia, the head-to-head is 72-18.

Can I listen to the Rugby League World Cup final? Yes! Radio commentary will be available in Australia on ABC Sport and LiSTNR. In the UK you can listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2. Those outside their usual country can unlock their free radio coverage with NordVPN.