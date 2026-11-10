Acoustic Energy has announced the next generation of its established 500 Series hi-fi speakers. The new lineup introduces engineering developments taken from the company's flagship Corinium speakers.

Acoustic Energy promises a new range that delivers "greater openness, naturalness and coherence" while preserving the "dynamics, balance and musical engagement" of the original 500 Series.

The second-generation lineup consists of the AE500² standmounts, the AE509² floorstanders, the more premium AE520² floorstanders, and the AE507² LCR speaker.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

A set of redeveloped drivers sits at the heart of the range. The new 12.5cm bass/midrange driver features a shallower carbon-fibre cone and a new motor system engineered to deliver a more natural tonal balance and a cleaner, more open midrange.

Complementing that new mid/bass driver is a 29mm soft-dome tweeter taken from its Corinium speakers, designed for "exceptional refinement and sonic integration".

(Image credit: Acoustic Energy)

Acoustic Energy has also put in work upgrading the crossover design, with new crossover networks promising improved phase integration and a more coherent sound.

All of these technological advances are housed within Acoustic Energy’s 'Resonance Suppression Composite' (RSC) cabinets, with a new tapered cabinet profile designed to disperse internal sonic reflections.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Mat Spandl, Chief Designer at Acoustic Energy: “We’ve looked carefully at the cone profile, the motor system, group delay in the crossover and even the way reflections behave inside the cabinet. The result is a much more open and natural-sounding loudspeaker, without losing the character that made the original 500 Series so successful".

The new 500 Series will be available from December 2026 in Piano Gloss White, Piano Gloss Black and American Walnut wood veneer finishes. Prices are as follows:

- AE500² standmounts: £1200 per pair

- AE509² floorstanders: £2700 per pair

- AE520² floorstanders: £4000 per pair

- AE507² LCR: £650 each

MORE:

Read our recent Acoustic Energy AE2 40th Anniversary review

Rewind: Pro-Ject debuts a new turntable, Sony goes retro, and we test Sonus Faber's £20,000 floorstanders

These are the best bookshelf speakers on the market