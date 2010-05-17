French manufacturer Real Cable is new to us, its EHD-Flat feeling like a well made, if slightly odd-looking brute.



It does much right though, with images appearing rich in depth and colour, although they lack some of the naturalness of the class-leaders, and skin tones appear a touch overdone.



Edges here are nicely sharp, while detailing isn't far behind. Motion is subject to the occasional judder though.



A wide, open sound

Noticeably, the EHD-Flat produces a wide, very open sound that projects well, although it could do with a pinch of dynamics to make it really shine during action scenes such as the appearance of the Balrock in The Fellowship Of The Ring.



It is by no means a bad cable, but it's no class leader either. It's more than adequate, but for just £10 more, we'd take the Chord Supershield.

