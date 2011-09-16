Trending

Panasonic TX-P65VT30 review

If you’ve the space to house it, this awesome television can stun with the scale and quality of its 3D images Tested at £4000

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

65 inches is big, but if you can accommodate the VT30 you’ll be rewarded

For

  • Excellent with upscaled and HD content
  • gorgeous 3D picture
  • sounds surprisingly decent
  • two pairs of 3D glasses included

Against

  • Very slight instability with motion

If you aren’t convinced that the Panasonic TX-P55VT30 is big enough for your abode, then perhaps this 65in version will suffice.

The jump in size does mean it has to work a little harder, but a set of this calibre is more than up to the task. Size is the only difference between this Panasonic and the 55in model.

Specification is identical to its smaller sibling, this includes a quartet of HDMI inputs, a wi-fi dongle and Freesat and Freeview HD TV tuners.

Two pairs of active shutter, 3D glasses thrown in as standard – although if we were spending this kind of cash on a new TV we might expect a couple more pairs thrown in just to soften the blow on our bank balance.

If you have read our musings on the 55in version you probably won’t be too shocked when we tell you that our appraisal of this version runs along the same lines.

Vibrant, pin-sharp image
Considering its screen is so large, the fact that the Panasonic’s picture remains so clean and cohesive is quite a remarkable feat. Even when it’s forced to make the most of standard-def TV signals, the set’s processing and internal scaler show there’s no job too big.

Of course, the switch to 1080i HD broadcast of Doctor Who from the BBC or the 1080p/24fps video of a Blu-ray proves a snugger fit and more apt for a TV of this ilk.

Images are pin-sharp, colours are wonderfully vivid yet natural and convincing. Contrast is as brilliant and shadow detail as insightful as we described on the 55in version, while motion is relatively smooth with only minimal flicker creeping in.

That’s impressive considering the size of the task in hand.

As is the case with the Award-winning 55in version, the way the screen handles 3D playback is worthy of serious praise. While some smaller sets suffer from crosstalk, the Panasonic remains resolute, serving up a beautifully rounded and inviting 3D picture.

Avatar in 3D looks stunning, whether you’re being captivated by the on-screen action or sitting back and admiring the bright, colourful scenery of Pandora.

Viera Connect online services
Panasonic’s Viera Connect platform provides all the online services enjoyed on the smaller screen, including BBC iPlayer and Acetrax movies, as well as Skype, Facebook and more.

Stream Eastenders in iPlayer’s version of high-definition and the picture holds up extremely well in terms of clarity and detail compared with rival sets.

And, once again, the VT30 proves to be one of the better-sounding sets in this class. Using the same three-speaker configuration of its smaller sibling, you might think the TV could struggle – but there’s still an acceptable amount of weight fired out, combined with a decent level of detail and sense of directness.

If you want the best that this screen size has to offer we’d argue that you’re looking at it. The 65in VT30 is stupendous for the money and its size.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesVT30
Product LineViera
Product NamePanasonic TX-P65VT30
Product ModelTX-P65VT30B
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypePlasma TV
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberTXP65VT30B

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand40 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate63 kg
Width with Stand157 cm
Weight Approximate56 kg
Height with Stand99.4 cm
Width157 cm
Depth6 cm
Height95.6 cm
Dimensions95.6 cm (H): 157 cm (W): 6 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesWeb Content Access
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Screen Size165.1 cm (65")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power12 W
Sound SystemVirtual Surround Sound

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption500 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-S2
Motion Interpolation TechnologyIntelligent Frame Creation Pro
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz
Analog TunerPAL
Enhanced Refresh Rate600 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • Viera TX-P65VT30B Plasma TV
  • Wireless LAN Adaptor
  • 2 x Pairs of 3D Eyewear
Environmental CertificationREACH

Warranty

Limited Warranty5 Year