Our sister title Autosport has teamed up with LG and the Formula One Teams Association to create the "LG Moment of the Year". A panel of experts has decided on the 19 biggest moments from this year's races.

All you have to do is head on over to the dedicated LG web page and cast your vote.

Voting is open until Thursday, December 2nd and the Award will be presented at the Autosport Awards in London on December 5th.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook