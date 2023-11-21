The best-value Sony earbuds are 25% off thanks to a cracking Black Friday discount

We'd never tell you outright to buy any piece of hi-fi kit or audio gear, no matter how affordable, well-made or just downright excellent it happens to be. What we'll always do, however, is flag the great deals as they come, and hopefully make you aware of just how superb these offers are as and when the opportunity arises.

The one we have here certainly feels like a special deal, as it's a major discount on one of our favourite earbuds of the year and our new Product of the Year 2023 winners for the Best Wireless Headphones category: the Sony WF-C700N.

Thank goodness for Black Friday, then, as these outstanding Award-winners are now just £75 at Amazon and Very, down from the original RRP of £99. It doesn't take a maths genius to tell you that this deal represents a saving of roughly 25% on what has to be the best-value wireless earbuds currently on the market.

Best Sony WF-C70ON wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £75 at Amazon (save £21)

The C700N are the best-value earbuds with ANC we've come across this year. Any price drop on these super earbuds should be an absolute no-brainer: you'll be getting detailed, dynamic sound, a supremely comfortable design, and great ANC features that you'd normally expect to see in a far more expensive pair of buds. If great sound and great value are what you desire from wireless earbuds, you have no excuse for ignoring the WF-C700N.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 winner

Read our Sony WF-C700N review Also discounted at Very.

It might seem strange that the affordably priced Sony C700N are touted as our favourite wireless earbuds of this year. Why not the more expensive, flagship Sony WF-1000XM5, or the recession-busting WF-C500? The answer can be summarised in a single word: "value".

The C700N, complete with dynamic, refined and musical sound, comfortable fit and excellent ANC are simply the best value wireless earbuds you can buy at this under-£100 price. It gives you the most amount of listening satisfaction (and some great features including multi-point Bluetooth, Sony's DSEE upscaling engine for low-res tracks, and more) at the most reasonable price possible. You may have to forego any hi-res LDAC or aptX codecs at this budget price, but we won't quibble about that too much. They even fit superbly, with many of our team preferring their build and fit to the more premium Sony WF-1000XM5. Either way, the overall quality for these Sony buds far exceeds what you would expect for this affordable price, and remains our favourite earbuds of the year.

Any deal, no matter how big or small, should be taken as an invitation to snap up a pair, especially if you have been seeking new wireless earbuds without spending premium money. We haven’t seen the C700N drop lower than their current £75 price before, but if you’re feeling non-committal, keep your eyes peeled for further reductions in the coming hours and days as we approach the actual day of Black Friday, as they might just drop a little lower. Here's hoping...

